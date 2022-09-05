Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for September 5 to September 11

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is his Tarot prediction for September 5 to September 11.

ARIES: FOUR OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says a sudden increase in big expenses can make a person feel anxious. Try to increase economic flow. There will be worry due to old loans taken but there will be no cause for worry. Whatever work related opportunities are received, one has to focus only on them. The decision will be taken by you considering everything related to the relationship. Sore throat and cough may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 3

Taurus: PAGE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says the result of your decision will be seen in life. You still may not see a significant change, but keep in mind that you are moving towards the expected change. Youth will get an opportunity to become proficient in their field due to work related training. Love shown by your partner will make you feel positive about yourself. There is a possibility of suffering from cold and allergy.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 2

Gemini: TEN OF WANDS

Ganesha says being stuck in two different kinds of things will cause anxiety. Also, the increased stress on you seems to be reducing your efficiency. You will need to focus on fulfilling your

expectations and desires. Due to the decision taken regarding career, busyness will increase in life. The decision taken by you will be difficult but it is right for you, so don't change the decision at all. There may be problem of body pain.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious Number:- 1

Cancer: THREE OF WANDS

Ganesha says as you have worked hard to see the desired change, you will continue to reap the rewards. Insist on being the best you can be today. You will get to learn new things of spiritual nature, due to which emotional problems will also be solved. Try to take up the stalled work related to old work. Foreign related opportunity will be available soon. Restraint kept in relation to love life will bring the right partner in life. Headache may be a problem.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 4

Leo: THE CHARIOT

Ganesha says you will be instrumental in resolving disputes between family members. You will need to keep your emotions in check while making money related decisions. There is a

possibility of misunderstanding with you due to money loaned to others. Due to the political work going on at the workplace, there may be a hindrance in the work. Taking decisions related

to marriage against the mind will lead to regret. People who have diabetes related diseases should control their diet.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 6

Virgo: EIGHT OF CUPS

Ganesha says you will try to change yourself by letting go of old ideas, due to which the impact of the past seems to be lessening to a great extent. You may seem to be moving towards your goal, but keep trying to keep yourself motivated until full progress is made. You can meet new people due to achieving work related goals. This will prove to be suitable for expanding your knowledge. Your attempt will be to forget the old problems related to relationships and make a fresh start. Dental problem may occur.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 5

Libra: SIX OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says constantly questioning your abilities seems to erode your confidence. Don't let the words spoken by other people affect you at all. You are fully capable of making money-

related decisions. Changing decisions every time by giving priority to other people's ideas can increase your anxiety. The time will be favorable for those who wish to start a business.

Communication with spouse can create an atmosphere of dissatisfaction in the family. Hemoglobin related problems are likely to arise.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious Number:- 8

Scorpio: SEVEN OF CUPS

Ganesha says it will be very important for you to maintain your concentration while doing any kind of work. Due to repeated temptations, you stray from your path. Today is a very important

day for you, so the emphasis will be on completing the work by the end of the day. Due to growing greed in the mind of the youth, they may try to work outside the law. You have to be

careful. Negative words spoken by your partner will affect your mind. Efforts will have to be made to overcome the anxiety arising regarding health.

Auspicious colour:- Pink

Auspicious number:- 7

Sagittarius: FIVE OF CUPS

Ganesha says being resentful about everything changes your thoughts and personality negatively. There will be a need to let go of the misses in life and focus on new opportunities.

Keep some distance with people who don't get along and limit your expectations. Despite trying, you will try to change the goal due to lack of desired success. The words spoken by the

spouse may be bitter but can show you the right direction. Body aches and stiffness in shoulders will be felt.

Auspicious colour:- Saffron

Auspicious number:- 9

Capricorn: TWO OF SWORDS

Ganesha says due to the lack of complete information, it would be wrong to arrive at any estimate at the present time. Focus on what is expected of you rather than what others think

and do. As you change your own life, other things will also change. Anyone with a job must do their job properly before giving advice. Don't believe everything your partner says at all. There is a possibility of eye infection.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 5

Aquarius: ACE OF CUPS

Ganesha says use the time to learn things that bring mental resolution. Proper communication with those who have made you feel depressed will remove the negativity. A big opportunity is

likely to come in the next few days. Personal life will also change a lot. It will be possible for business people to fulfill their work goals. The negativity felt in the relationship will start to disappear on its own. The problem of sugar and physical weakness will be seen increasing.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious Number:- 1

Pisces: PAGE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says trying to change life by following other people's expectations in everything will lead to resentment. At the same time, this idea can also become a hindrance in achieving personal goals. Knowingly or unknowingly, due to the anger arising in the mind, you may hurt the people close to you. Before taking any work related decisions, definitely discuss with experienced people. Even if the expectations from the relationship are not fulfilled, try to know why you are giving importance to this relationship. Controversy related to stomach may

increase.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 2