Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 10 to October 16

Aries: THREE OF CUPS

Ganesha says enjoyable time can be spent with family members. You will find the right path and hymn to complete your work. To overcome difficulties, you have to keep working hard and diligently. You will achieve your goal soon. Trying to make a change in yourself due to realizing the mistake related to work will make you better. Relationship matters may feel difficult but allow you to be negative. The amount of water in the body may decrease.

Auspicious Color: White

Auspicious number: 4

Taurus - TWO OF WANDS

Ganesha says you will need to start working on the goal you have set. You are working to the best of your ability but it is not enough. Try to increase your efficiency. Along with this, it will be necessary for you to remove those things that cause fear in the mind. It is important to understand that negativity and fear in the mind is reducing your performance. You have to pay full attention in work related matters. Great progress is expected to be achieved. Due to the support of the expected person, it will be possible to take forward decisions related to marriage. Sore throat and cough may occur.

Auspicious Color: Blue

Auspicious Number: 1

Gemini: THREE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says efforts will be made by you to strengthen your financial side. Keep working according to the plan. The support and guidance of family members will prove to be good for you to move forward. You have to try to present your views while implementing what people say. Career related matters will start progressing very slowly. It will be necessary to pay attention to matters related to relationships which you were ignoring. It is necessary to improve the lifestyle to maintain health.

Auspicious Color: Yellow

Auspicious number: 5

Cancer: FOUR OF SWORDS

Ganesha says one will be worried about something throughout the day. Anxiety can arise due to the fear that arises in the mind by thinking about things related to the future. Most of the people will oppose the decision taken by you. Knowing this you are trying to move forward, but you are not mentally ready. You have to change your thoughts and prepare yourself for the upcoming situation. Do not let personal matters affect any work related goals. There will be relationship concerns, but you will also find a way to overcome them. Back pain may be a problem.

Auspicious Color: White

Auspicious number: 2

Leo: PAGE OF WANDS

Ganesha says you will need to awaken the will power within you. Unless the willpower increases, it will not be possible to perform to one's potential. Don't let yourself get depressed over every little thing. Get an idea of ​​the situation but it will also be important to think about how to use the information. Youths have to take help of others to improve their work. Try to remove the negative thoughts arising in the mind regarding relationships. There will be restlessness throughout the day due to body pain.

Auspicious Colour: Pink

Auspicious number: 3

Virgo: THREE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says comparing your life to others can cause you mental pain. You have the answers to your questions, only to find yourself adding to your own confusion through lack of clarity of thought. Try to increase your confidence. With your faith you can change the situation. Work related goals will be achieved easily, due to which appreciation may also be received. Spouse will try to discuss a difficult topic. There may be problems related to BP.

Auspicious Color: Green

Auspicious number: 7

Libra: FOUR OF CUPS

Ganesha says try to focus more on the present than getting lost in thoughts. You are trying to find a solution to your problem but the expectations you hold are proving wrong. Think about reality. Try to get more information related to your field of work. A sudden change in behavior by the partner will remove the misunderstandings that have arisen towards each other. Eye irritation and eye related problems may occur.

Auspicious Color: Purple

Auspicious number: 6

Scorpio: PAGE OF CUPS

Keeping your ego at bay, you have to try to mend damaged relationships. Just as someone's behavior hurts you, you have to try to understand what they feel. Words spoken with emotion can make your situation difficult. The inclination of students seems to be increasing towards other things. You have to focus on studies. You will try to maintain stability despite the ups and downs in the relationship. There is a possibility of skin related disorders.

Auspicious Color : Grey

Auspicious number: 4

Sagittarius: KNIGHT OF WANDS

Ganesha says you will be hurt by rejection from someone. This denial is becoming work related. If you want to follow this path try to find out what needs to be improved by talking to the person and start making efforts in that direction. Despite having knowledge related to work, you are not paying attention to work due to laziness which may cause losses. Do not ignore any controversy that may arise regarding health.

Auspicious color: Saffron

Auspicious number: 6

Capricorn: SIX OF SWORDS

Ganesha says there is likely to be some change in the plans associated with the tour. This journey will prove to be very beneficial for you. But you will need to focus on what you decide. Be consistent in what you are trying to achieve. The goal set for the job will change. But through work you will find joy and fulfillment. Pay attention to the efforts made by the partner. Negative thoughts generated towards them will be removed.

Auspicious Color: White

Auspicious number: 9

Aquarius: TWO OF SWORDS

Ganesha says comparisons between present and future matters are likely to weaken your composure. Be aware that no decision or action should be taken in haste. Try to explain your thoughts, change in thoughts more than work will prove suitable for you. You will continue your efforts even if there is no work related solution. Matters can be explained by talking to the partner. There is a possibility of suffering from constipation.

Auspicious Color: Red

Auspicious Number: 8

Pisces: FIVE OF CUPS

Ganesha says that by having sobriety and patience, past deeds are seen to bear fruit. The person who was the cause of the mental disturbance will suddenly disappear. Even if your situation is difficult, you will try to make your dreams come true. There may be a change in the workplace due to the suggestion given by you. Partners should try to understand each other's point of view. It will be necessary to change the diet to maintain health.

Auspicious Color: Red

Auspicious number: 7