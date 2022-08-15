Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 15 to August 21

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is his Tarot prediction for August 15 to August 21.

Aries: SIX OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says you will prove beneficial for making big deals related to rupees by this week. Due to the balance in expenditure and income related to rupees, the insecurity created within you will be seen to disappear. By investing a large amount you will start reaping benefits immediately. People joining banking sector can get work related training, which will bring prosperity in future. Try to understand the effort made by the partner. Acidity problem will arise.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 6

Taurus - THE MAGICIAN

Ganesha says by using its functionality properly, it will be possible to change the situation as expected. You can take the decision regarding the construction of the house. Due to not being

fully prepared financially, some work will have to be stopped today. In the next few days the money related problem will be completely removed. People belonging to marketing field have

to get complete information related to their work. It will be necessary for you to follow the word given to the partner. The problem of low BP can be troublesome.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious Number:- 1

Gemini:- THE LOVERS

Ganesha says embrace whatever opportunities are available to you. One has to try to understand the situation of life by removing the fear arising in the mind. Time is in your favor right now, but nothing will be properly understood due to the apathy of the mind. As expected, work and marketing related efforts will need to be increased to create economic conditions. A rift created in a love relationship may attract you to another person. Urinary problem is likely.

Auspicious colour:- Saffron

Auspicious number:- 2

Cancer:- PAGE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says you will feel depressed for some time due to lack of money to meet your needs. But by getting rid of your depression right away, you will try to increase your work-related

efforts. Achieving a bigger goal will be your only objective for the time being. If money is needed for a big job, start adding money now. There will be stability in career related matters.

Matters related to love relationships will be understood. However, work with patience. Health will be good.

Auspicious colour:- Pink

Auspicious number:- 4

Leo:- TEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says a big problem seems to be overcome with help from family members. You will try to make big purchases. Many problems related to life will be solved with the support of family members. Be careful not to repeat these problems because of your mistakes. People connected with business will get support from experienced people. Try to strengthen the financial side through their guidance. Love will be maintained between husband and wife. Due to changing environment, elders may suffer.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 3

Virgo:- TEN OF CUPS

Ganesha says spending time with family members will make the mind happy. Important information related to the subject due to which you were feeling frustrated will be received within the day. Because of which you will try to find your way. Things that seem stuck in life can be resolved. Keep your will power intact. It will not be possible to find time for oneself due to increasing busyness related to work. You keep trying to prepare yourself for the decision regarding marriage. Try to overcome physical weakness.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 5

Libra:- PAGE OF CUPS

Ganesha says there will be a new way to increase economic flow, but one has to think about how life will change because of this way. You may feel burdened by the responsibilities placed

on you by family members. While taking up any kind of responsibility, be careful that it does not affect your personal life. Permission related to stalled work will be given suddenly. A surprise received from a partner will bring joy. There is a possibility of low BP and sugar problems.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 7

Scorpio: THREE OF WANDS

Ganesha says despite many efforts, you will feel anxious due to the lack of change in the situation at the moment. Over time, you will see things clearly about the situation. Keep trying

to remove the weakness within you at present. The more you focus on yourself, the easier it will be to achieve success. Comparing your progress with others can lead to low self- confidence. Despite trying, you will feel negative due to lack of communication with partner. Leg pain and muscle tension may occur.

Auspicious Color :- Grey

Auspicious Number:- 8

Sagittarius:- TWO OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says due to economic ups and downs, you will feel restless. It will be extremely important for you to try to eliminate unnecessary expenses. Every time your arbitrariness is likely to cause damage again. While spending money, be careful that it should be spent on the right things, otherwise there may be regrets. Despite getting the desired job, one has to work harder to strengthen the financial side. Do not try to hide anything from the partner. There will be disputes related to stomach.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious number:- 9

Capricorn:- PAGE OF WANDS

Ganesha says you will need to leave some things behind and move on. Difficulty will be felt while making a decision, but the solution will also come after seeing the result immediately

after making the decision. Having a discussion with someone in the family will give you a new perspective, which may prove useful for you moving forward. Every question about your own ability may be raised by you due to more discussion of work related matters. You have to try to understand your partner's point of view. Emphasis should be placed on increasing the immunity of children.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 3

Aquarius: THREE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says spending most of your time on planning will require you to get more done in less time. Use money wisely. Misplaced spending can lead to obstruction of necessities. Due to the loan received by the person, it will be possible to carry on the work that has stopped due to money. People involved in the construction sector have to test the loyalty of everyone associated with the work. Do not take any decision related to relationship without family's permission. Back pain may be a problem.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 7

Pisces:- QUEEN OF SWORDS

Ganesha says you will be excited to suddenly find a solution to your question. Trying to overcome the mental troubles you were going through till now will bring success. Try to complete one thing by keeping full concentration on it. Other things will also change. Do not do any kind of money related transactions with friends at all. Change in job will be seen soon. A

new relationship may start due to the effect of old relationships being less than life. Women will have to be careful about their health.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 4