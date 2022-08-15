Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from August 15 to August 21

    How will the week ahead be for you? Will success find its way to you this week? Will your relationships witness turmoil? Read the weekly horoscope predictions for August 15 to August 21.

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries
    Ganesha says the mind will be influenced by good and progressive thoughts. Positive thinking will bring color in a new direction. Put your mind into some creative work. The hold
    of the politicians in governance will be strong. The mind will be confused in taking important decisions. With the support of your mother, your side of the family will be strong. The ongoing efforts in education competition will be fruitful. Some new successes will come through hard work. The job environment can be a bit distasteful for state employees. Good opportunities for profit this week will keep the mind happy. With the implementation of new schemes in the economic field, the chances of progress will increase.

    Taurus
    Ganesha says relationship with high-level people will be formed this week. Some worries will bother you. There may be an accidental journey for a career. Old touching incidents will be effective on the mind. Efforts will be made to solve the blocked works this week. Don't feel bad about small talk of family members. Expenditure is possible in fulfillment of family responsibilities. This week, you will be worried about amassing material comforts. There will be busyness for government employees. The mind will be disturbed by the ill-health of someone in the house. The fear of economic imbalance due to more expenditure than income will disturb the mind.

    Gemini
    Ganesha says speaking everything in a rude way can be harmful. The mind will be ready to face difficult problems with full enthusiasm. If you stop criticizing others then you will get
    good benefits from close relationships. Despite everything being normal, the mind will be a victim of disinterest. The mind will be influenced by good aspirations. New circumstances will bring the new talent. Staying away from home for some important work will be unpleasant. Spiritual feelings will affect the mind this week. Students will have a good time. Be careful while traveling on Friday and Saturday. Quit laziness in important tasks.

    Cancer
    Ganesha says new successes will come with struggle. The mind surrounded by worries will be concentrated in the shelter of God. Progress is possible through efficiency. Some odd
    situations will become a hindrance in the workplace. Students should not be careless in their education. Reputation will increase due to any religious or social work. There is a possibility
    of minor tension in the house. Despite due diligence on Sunday and Monday, there will be a concern due to not getting the desired results. This week, the mind will be affected by
    happiness and enthusiasm. Will be able to make plans come true. Popularity and dominance in the job profession will increase. Intimacy will increase in love relations.

    Leo
    Ganesha says have faith in yourself, and prove your worth by showcasing your talent in the field. Will try for some important auspicious work. Any important work that has been stuck for a long time will be solved. Some will be happy that the planned efforts are fruitful. The mind thinking about moral and immoral will be unable to keep pace with the physical environment this week. Beware of secret enemies. New business relations will intensify this week. Will be popular in creative work. You will get the support of elders. The working environment will be pleasant.

    Virgo
    Ganesha says it may not be possible that everything is in your favor. So, act wisely in every situation. If you become a little expressive then success will come soon. On one hand, there
    will be a pleasant situation in the family, while someone's ill-health will make the environment sad. There will be busy times for government employees. This week, hard work will be intense for the significance of any important work. Your talent will shine in employment. This week, there will be a feeling of dissatisfaction due to not getting the desired success in the endeavor areas. There may be some upheaval for politicians.

    Libra
    Ganesha says present days are full of conflicts and worries. Forget the old things and start life afresh. Both happiness and sorrow keep on coming and going in this life. So be patient in
    every situation. It is not okay to have an ego in important relationships. With busyness in the workplace, focus on fulfilling family obligations in a timely manner. The family atmosphere will be pleasant this week. Expenditure on material comforts is possible. There will be chances of the fulfillment of any important family obligation. Differences are possible with a colleague on the job this week. Don't take any decision out of passion. A focused mind can become emotionally lacking in romantic relationships.

    Scorpio
    Ganesha says some financial and domestic concerns will put pressure on the mind. You will take full advantage of the relationship with tact. You will take full advantage of your eloquence in the workplace. Efforts will be made to save the family and communicate love throughout the week. The planetary compatibility of the present transit is beneficial for you. Any important unobstructed work in the family will be resolved. Attraction toward the opposite sex this week can cause tension. Laziness can deprive important benefits. Don't feel bad about the family's words.

    Sagittarius
    Busyness will increase in some new work. You will be worried about fulfilling some important responsibilities related to children. Pay attention to the health of the life partner. Do not neglect your duties. On Sunday and Tuesday, there will be a possibility of some religious work being completed in the family. Your good feelings will bring success in the cause. Will take advantage of intellectual abilities in the workplace. Do not be negligent in any kind of legal matters this week. Difficulties are possible in a journey undertaken for an important purpose. Your proximity to people of bad and flattering nature can be harmful to you.

    Capricorn
    Ganesha says it will be popular for carrying out important plans. Relationships will be strengthened by socializing. This is a good opportunity to rectify old mistakes. So leave the
    old grievances and make the relationship sweet. Situations like a separation between relatives can be sad. Good wishes will be awakened in the mind this week. Loss is possible due to hasty actions. Closeness with politicians will increase. This week, there may be trouble due to the behavior of a colleague or officer in the job. Emotional expectations in close relationships will be excruciating. The mind will remain worried about the happiness and unhappiness of the family.

    Aquarius
    Ganesha says forget the past and try to live in the present. There will be chances of profit in employment. An unstable mind will be unable to concentrate on the goal. A strong man like
    you should not lose heart because the burden of the whole family rests on you. Fears about the future will prevail in the mind. Difficulties are possible due to attraction toward transgender relations. By increasing the activity, we will move towards progress. You will be enthusiastically ready to implement new schemes. This week, the mind will be sad due to the lack of respect from the family members. Give up laziness in important tasks.

    Pisces
    Ganesha says this week, there will be a feeling of happiness and peace with divine faith. Your combative nature will enable you to tackle every problem. The mind will be filled with
    old touching incidents. Taking care of dignity in the family brings gentleness to all relations. Emotionally the mind will feel lonely. On Monday and Wednesday, interest in creative and
    social work will increase. The mind will be happy with some pleasant news suddenly. On Wednesday and Saturday, the mind will be worried due to obstruction in some important
    work. Intensity will increase in old relations but avoid failure and slander. Beware of the activity of opponents in the workplace. Your serious nature reduces emotional exchange in
    relationships.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
