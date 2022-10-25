Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to have flat abs in 10 days? Can Japanese towel exercises help you? Read this

    A Japanese towel workout has appeared online and promises to give perfect abs and toned muscle in just ten days. But is it actually accurate? And that's what this piece is focused on. Let's read it

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 5:37 PM IST

    People work on their muscles for lengthy periods at the gym to have a fit body and lose belly fat. Exercises like sit-ups, planks, crunches, and many more are frequently used to reduce belly fat. But this procedure will probably take months to give you the desired outcome. 

    A Japanese towel workout, however, has appeared online and promises to produce the required effects in just ten days. But is it accurate? And that's what this piece is focused on.

    How are Japanese towel workouts carried out?
    It's simple to carry out this Japanese towel workout. A mat and a towel are all you need. Take these actions:

    Step 1: Lie on your back with your arms and legs extended wide in front of you.

    Step 2: It should place a medium-sized towel beneath your lower back, right below your belly button.

    Step 3: Spread your feet to roughly a shoulder's breadth and touch your toes.

    Step 4: Try to touch your pinkies while keeping your arms extended over your head with your palms down.

    Step 5: Remain in this posture for at least five minutes before progressively allowing your body to revert to its original position.

    How may you benefit from this Japanese towel exercise?
    Dr. Toshiki Fukufsudzi, a chiropractor who specialises in reflexology and massage, created the Japanese towel workout. He developed it to assist correct spinal alignment and alleviate lower back pain while enhancing poor posture. He asserted that by adjusting the pelvic positioning, this activity might aid in weight loss. Other experts, including New York-based personal trainer Mallory Creveling, ACE-CPT, disagreed with this assertion.

    This towel method, in her opinion, "may enhance your body alignment but wouldn't be much aid in weight reduction." Try this Japanese towel exercise if you don't have any exercise equipment at home and need a high-intensity workout.

    Will this 10-day Japanese towel workout be effective?
    In today's cutting-edge health and wellness industry, this Japanese towel workout seems too wonderful to be true. Although it aids in body alignment, you won't get a flat tummy in only ten days. In actuality, nothing can in such a little time. It can only slightly assist with back discomfort, abdominal obesity, and poor posture.

