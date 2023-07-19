Want to burn calories FAST? Here are some HIIT workouts to help

HIIT workouts provide numerous advantages, making them a popular and effective training approach for anyone seeking efficient calorie burn, and increased endurance. See how HIIT workouts can help you achieve a toned body. By Leona Merlin Antony

Because of its time efficiency and multiple health benefits, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) has become popular in the fitness world. HIIT incorporates short bursts of intensive exercise followed by intervals of rest or low-intensity activity. Read on to understand the benefits of HIIT workouts and their favourable impact on overall health and fitness.

1. Increased Calorie Burn and Fat Loss:

HIIT workouts force your body to function at its peak during intensive intervals, which requires more energy. As a result, your body experiences EPOC (Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption), sometimes known as the "afterburn effect." This implies that your body continues to burn calories after the activity as it strives to restore oxygen levels and repair tissues. This increased calorie burn aids in fat loss and weight management.

2. Better Cardiovascular Health:

Your heart rate increases during HIIT high-intensity intervals, and your cardiovascular system needs to work harder to transport oxygen and nutrients to your muscles. This heart stress causes adaptations that strengthen the heart muscle, allowing it to pump blood more efficiently. Furthermore, the increased demand for oxygen during HIIT encourages the formation of new capillaries and blood vessels, which improves blood flow and oxygen delivery to the muscles and organs.



3. Time Efficiency:

Traditional cardio activities often take longer to reach the same calorie-burning and cardiovascular advantages as HIIT. The effectiveness of HIIT is due to its intensity, which allows individuals to attain equivalent outcomes in less time. Because of its time economy, HIIT is a viable option for people wishing to maximize their exercises without spending hours at the gym.



4. Muscle Growth and Toning:

HIIT intervals involve the body in explosive movements that recruit various muscle fibers. Micro-tears occur in these muscle fibers, causing the body to repair and strengthen them during rest times. This mechanism, over time, contributes to muscular growth and improved muscle tone. Furthermore, the hormone response to HIIT, specifically the release of human growth hormone (HGH), benefits in muscle preservation and growth.

5. Increased Metabolic Rate:

The intensity of HIIT boosts the synthesis of hormones such as adrenaline and norepinephrine, which contribute to the body's metabolic rate. As a result, after the workout, your body continues to burn calories at a high rate, encouraging fat oxidation and energy expenditure. So the next time someone smirks at you for taking lesser time to complete your workout, surprise them with your amazing progress.



6. Improved Endurance and Performance

HIIT enhances cardiovascular endurance by improving the heart's ability to pump blood efficiently and the body's capacity to use oxygen. This correlates to greater endurance during aerobic sports like running, cycling, or swimming. Furthermore, the muscle-building component of HIIT contributes to increased strength and power, which can improve performance in activities requiring explosive movements, such as running, jumping, or lifting.



