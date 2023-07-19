Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to burn calories FAST? Here are some HIIT workouts to help

    HIIT workouts provide numerous advantages, making them a popular and effective training approach for anyone seeking efficient calorie burn, and increased endurance. See how HIIT workouts can help you achieve a toned body. By Leona Merlin Antony
     

    Want to burn calories FAST? Here are some HIIT workouts to help LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Because of its time efficiency and multiple health benefits, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) has become popular in the fitness world. HIIT incorporates short bursts of intensive exercise followed by intervals of rest or low-intensity activity. Read on to understand the benefits of HIIT workouts and their favourable impact on overall health and fitness.

    1. Increased Calorie Burn and Fat Loss:
    HIIT workouts force your body to function at its peak during intensive intervals, which requires more energy. As a result, your body experiences EPOC (Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption), sometimes known as the "afterburn effect." This implies that your body continues to burn calories after the activity as it strives to restore oxygen levels and repair tissues. This increased calorie burn aids in fat loss and weight management.

    Also Read: A guide to keep your bathroom fresh all year round

    2. Better Cardiovascular Health:
    Your heart rate increases during HIIT high-intensity intervals, and your cardiovascular system needs to work harder to transport oxygen and nutrients to your muscles. This heart stress causes adaptations that strengthen the heart muscle, allowing it to pump blood more efficiently. Furthermore, the increased demand for oxygen during HIIT encourages the formation of new capillaries and blood vessels, which improves blood flow and oxygen delivery to the muscles and organs.

    3. Time Efficiency: 
    Traditional cardio activities often take longer to reach the same calorie-burning and cardiovascular advantages as HIIT. The effectiveness of HIIT is due to its intensity, which allows individuals to attain equivalent outcomes in less time. Because of its time economy, HIIT is a viable option for people wishing to maximize their exercises without spending hours at the gym.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Folksfit (@folksfit)


    4. Muscle Growth and Toning:
    HIIT intervals involve the body in explosive movements that recruit various muscle fibers. Micro-tears occur in these muscle fibers, causing the body to repair and strengthen them during rest times. This mechanism, over time, contributes to muscular growth and improved muscle tone. Furthermore, the hormone response to HIIT, specifically the release of human growth hormone (HGH), benefits in muscle preservation and growth.

    Also Read: Chamomile to Rose: 7 flowers with medicinal value

    5. Increased Metabolic Rate:
     The intensity of HIIT boosts the synthesis of hormones such as adrenaline and norepinephrine, which contribute to the body's metabolic rate. As a result, after the workout, your body continues to burn calories at a high rate, encouraging fat oxidation and energy expenditure. So the next time someone smirks at you for taking lesser time to complete your workout, surprise them with your amazing progress. 


    6. Improved Endurance and Performance
     HIIT enhances cardiovascular endurance by improving the heart's ability to pump blood efficiently and the body's capacity to use oxygen. This correlates to greater endurance during aerobic sports like running, cycling, or swimming. Furthermore, the muscle-building component of HIIT contributes to increased strength and power, which can improve performance in activities requiring explosive movements, such as running, jumping, or lifting.

    HIIT workouts provide numerous advantages, making them a popular and effective training approach for anyone seeking efficient calorie burn, and increased endurance. See how HIIT workouts can help you achieve a toned body.

     

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Tightened Pore to Anti-Ageing: 5 benefits of Ice Facials on your Skin lma

    Tightened Pore to Anti-Ageing: 5 benefits of Ice Facials on your Skin

    Lake Pichola to Lake Pushkar: Enchanting lakes of Rajasthan ATG EAI

    Lake Pichola to Lake Pushkar: Enchanting lakes of Rajasthan

    Isle of Wight, England to Island of Dolls, Mexico: 5 of World's most haunted islands ATG EAI

    Isle of Wight, England to Island of Dolls, Mexico: 5 of World's most haunted islands

    Cat Vs Dog: 7 points to know which is a best pet for YOU RBA EAI

    Cat Vs Dog: 7 points to know which is a best pet for YOU

    Daal Bati Churma to Ghevar: 8 Rajasthani dishes that will transport you to flavours of royalty ATG EAI

    Daal Bati Churma to Ghevar: 8 Rajasthani dishes that will transport you to flavours of royalty

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja Bhatt says she and her father are school dropouts degree & education arent related ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she and her father are school dropouts; 'degree & education aren’t related'

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm vkp

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm

    Mount Tambora to Mount Merapi: 5 of the World's deadliest Volcanoes ATG

    Mount Tambora to Mount Merapi: 5 of the World's deadliest Volcanoes

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch live and more details

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch live and more details

    Terror accused Abdul Madani to fly down to Kerala again to meet his ailing father anr

    Terror accused Abdul Madani to fly down to Kerala again to meet his ailing father

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon