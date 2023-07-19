Lifestyle
Daily cleaning should focus on wiping down surfaces, such as the sink, countertops, and mirrors, and promptly removing any visible stains or splatters.
After every shower or bath, ensure that the bathroom is adequately ventilated to prevent moisture buildup. Use exhaust fans or open windows to allow fresh air.
Opt for natural and non-toxic options like essential oil diffusers, or use air fresheners that neutralize odors rather than just masking them.
Hang them on towel racks or hooks, giving them enough space to air dry. Wash your towels regularly using a good-quality detergent.
Introduce a touch of nature to your bathroom by adding fresh flowers or potted plants. Some plants also help improve air quality by absorbing excess moisture and toxins.
When cleaning your bathroom, choose high-quality cleaning products that are effective in removing dirt, soap scum, and mineral deposits.
Organize your toiletries and personal care items in designated storage spaces. Regularly declutter and discard expired products to keep the bathroom clean and inviting.