7 top techniques for a sparkling bathroom

Image credits: Freepik

Regular Cleaning Routine

Daily cleaning should focus on wiping down surfaces, such as the sink, countertops, and mirrors, and promptly removing any visible stains or splatters.

Proper Ventilation

After every shower or bath, ensure that the bathroom is adequately ventilated to prevent moisture buildup. Use exhaust fans or open windows to allow fresh air.

Invest in Air Fresheners

Opt for natural and non-toxic options like essential oil diffusers, or use air fresheners that neutralize odors rather than just masking them.

Keep Towels Fresh

Hang them on towel racks or hooks, giving them enough space to air dry. Wash your towels regularly using a good-quality detergent.

Fresh Flowers or Plants

Introduce a touch of nature to your bathroom by adding fresh flowers or potted plants. Some plants also help improve air quality by absorbing excess moisture and toxins.

Use Quality Cleaning Products

When cleaning your bathroom, choose high-quality cleaning products that are effective in removing dirt, soap scum, and mineral deposits.

Organize and Declutter

Organize your toiletries and personal care items in designated storage spaces. Regularly declutter and discard expired products to keep the bathroom clean and inviting.

