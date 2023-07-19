Lifestyle

Chamomile to Rose: 7 flowers with medicinal value

There are numerous flowers that possess medicinal properties, each with their unique therapeutic benefits.

Chamomile

Chamomile flowers are renowned for their calming and soothing properties. They are used to treat anxiety, insomnia, digestive issues, and skin inflammations.

Lavender

Lavender flowers are known for their relaxing aroma and are commonly used in aromatherapy. They help alleviate stress, anxiety, headaches, and promote better sleep.

Calendula

Calendula flowers have anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. They are used in creams, ointments, and teas to treat skin irritations, wounds, and minor infections.

Elderflower

Elderflower has immune-boosting properties and is often used to alleviate cold and flu symptoms. It can also be used as a diuretic and to reduce inflammation.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus flowers are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. They are commonly used to make a tea that helps lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and promote healthy digestion.

Marigold

Marigold flowers possess antibacterial and antifungal properties. They are used topically to treat skin conditions, such as eczema, acne, and fungal infections.

Rose

Rose petals have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They are often used in skincare products, teas, and essential oils.

