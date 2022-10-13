Want stronger and healthy hair? Include these nutritious food items in your diet NOW

Are you experiencing severe hair problems? by having a vitamin and mineral-rich diet, you can avoid this. Here are some nutritious foods you can eat for better hair growth.

Having vitamin and mineral-rich diet is essential for hair growth and healthy skin. Lack of nutrients can cause hair loss and dull skin. Daily intake of a healthy diet is known to help one get beautiful hair. So apart from nourishing your body externally, you must also ensure that you take in the right amount of nutrients. Watch your vitamins and minerals intake to maintain a healthy body. Here’s a list of 5 foods that will help you attain a healthy, much-coveted glow:

Eggs: Protein is essential for hair growth, and no other food is a better source of both nutrients than eggs. According to Healthline, eating enough protein for hair growth is necessary because hair follicles are mostly made of protein. Lack of protein in the diet can lead to hair loss. Eggs also have zinc, selenium, and other hair-healthy nutrients.

Spinach: The leafy green vegetable has many nutrients, such as folate, iron, and vitamins A and C, which are very important for hair growth. One cup of spinach can meet 20 per cent of the daily vitamin A requirement. It is also an excellent source of iron which plays a vital role in hair growth.

Fatty fish: Salmon, herring, and mackerel are loaded with many nutrients has an essential role in strengthening hair growth. omega-3 fatty acids are some nutrients present in them which promote hair growth. They also have nutrients like protein, selenium, vitamin D3 and vitamin B, which make hair strong.

Avocado: Avocado is delicious, nutritious, and a great source of healthy fat. It has Vitamin E, essential for hair growth. A 200-gram medium avocado can meet 28 per cent of the daily vitamin E requirement. Vitamin E in avocado is an antioxidant that helps prevent oxidative stress that causes hair loss.

Chia Seeds: Chia seeds are rich in nutrients with very few calories. Many of these nutrients are essential for hair growth. They contain vitamin E, zinc, and selenium. Twenty-eight grams of sunflower seeds meet 50 per cent of the daily vitamin E requirement. Flax seeds and chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

