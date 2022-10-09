Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, status

Popularly known as ‘Pargat Diwas’, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated each year on the full moon day in Shukla paksha of the Ashwin month. This year, the birth anniversary of sage Valmiki is being celebrated on Sunday, October 9.

Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2022: The epic mythology of ‘Ramayana’ is said to have been written by Maharishi Valmiki who was once a decoit by the name of Ratnakar’. When he once met Narad Muni, he had a change of heart and decided to walk on the path of right. According to Hindu beliefs, Ratnakar did the penance of Lord Brahma to seek forgiveness for his sins. He was so engrossed in his penance that a thick layer of termites climbed had covered his body. Pleased with his tenacity, Brahma ji named him ‘Valmiki’.

It is said that when Lord Rama abandoned Sita, she started living in the hermitage of Maharishi Valmiki, where she gave birth to his two sons, Luv and Kush. Maharishi Valmiki is said to be the one who wrote the epic ‘Ramayana’. He was born on the full moon in the month of Ashwin. This year Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on Sunday, October 9. Here are some wishes and messages that you can send to your loved ones on the occasion.

ALSO READ: Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media

1. Guru is the one who imparts knowledge to all; he who is the greatest and teaches us the right. On the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, bow down to your guru and seek his blessings.

2. Maharishi Valmiki wrote Ramayana, a tribute to humanity. On the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, here’s sending greetings to the whole world.

3. The knowledge given by the guru helps you to cross all hurdles of life. A guru teaches us to lead a happy life by giving imparting us the wisdom of truth. I feel blessed to have a guru like you! Happy Valmiki Jayanti.

4. May you get knowledge from Maharishi Valmiki, wealth from Goddess Lakshmi, power from ‘Adi Shakti’ Goddess Durga, and happiness, peace and progress come from Lord Ram.

5. Maharishi Valimi’s life teaches us that a person is not born good or bad, rather it is his/her deeds that determine greatness.