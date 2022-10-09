Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, status

    Popularly known as ‘Pargat Diwas’, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated each year on the full moon day in Shukla paksha of the Ashwin month. This year, the birth anniversary of sage Valmiki is being celebrated on Sunday, October 9.

    Valmiki Jayanti 2022 Wishes messages status drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2022: The epic mythology of ‘Ramayana’ is said to have been written by Maharishi Valmiki who was once a decoit by the name of Ratnakar’. When he once met Narad Muni, he had a change of heart and decided to walk on the path of right. According to Hindu beliefs, Ratnakar did the penance of Lord Brahma to seek forgiveness for his sins. He was so engrossed in his penance that a thick layer of termites climbed had covered his body. Pleased with his tenacity, Brahma ji named him ‘Valmiki’.

    It is said that when Lord Rama abandoned Sita, she started living in the hermitage of Maharishi Valmiki, where she gave birth to his two sons, Luv and Kush. Maharishi Valmiki is said to be the one who wrote the epic ‘Ramayana’. He was born on the full moon in the month of Ashwin. This year Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on Sunday, October 9. Here are some wishes and messages that you can send to your loved ones on the occasion.

    ALSO READ: Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media

    1. Guru is the one who imparts knowledge to all; he who is the greatest and teaches us the right. On the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, bow down to your guru and seek his blessings.

    2. Maharishi Valmiki wrote Ramayana, a tribute to humanity. On the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, here’s sending greetings to the whole world.

    3. The knowledge given by the guru helps you to cross all hurdles of life. A guru teaches us to lead a happy life by giving imparting us the wisdom of truth. I feel blessed to have a guru like you! Happy Valmiki Jayanti.

    4. May you get knowledge from Maharishi Valmiki, wealth from Goddess Lakshmi, power from ‘Adi Shakti’ Goddess Durga, and happiness, peace and progress come from Lord Ram.

    5. Maharishi Valimi’s life teaches us that a person is not born good or bad, rather it is his/her deeds that determine greatness.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for October 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for October 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 9, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Taurus

    Daily Horoscope for October 9, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Taurus

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media AJR

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media

    5 benefits of having a dog and your health and lifestyle sur

    5 benefits of having a dog and your health and lifestyle

    astrology Daily Horoscope for October 8 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 8, 2022: Be careful Aries, good day for Cancer & more

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for October 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for October 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 9, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Taurus

    Daily Horoscope for October 9, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Taurus

    Kharge vs Tharoor: Voting for next Congress president on October 17; result to be out on 19th snt

    Kharge vs Tharoor: Voting for next Congress president on October 17; result to be out on 19th

    football premier league Manchester United must show their strength to earn win against Everton, says Antony snt

    Manchester United must show their strength to earn win against Everton, says Antony

    Nitish Kumar claims Prashant Kishor asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress - adt

    Nitish Kumar claims Prashant Kishor asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress

    Recent Videos

    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon