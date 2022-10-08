Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media

The Indian Air Force Day celebration is a display of strength, bravery and courage of India's fighter pilots who risk their lives to defend the nation. It is also a display of India's military might to the world, particularly to its neighbouring countries.

October 8 is observed as Indian Air Force Day. This year marks the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The day and its observance is a matter of pride for Indians and inspires a patriotic zeal among the citizenry for the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces.

They defend the nation by securing the Indian airspace, not only in times of cross-border conflict but also conduct rescue operations during natural calamities. The President of India is the Commander-in-chief of the IAF.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: History

The India Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, by the erstwhile British Empire. It was formed to provide support to the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, especially during World War II against Japan.

The IAF was used to attack Japanese bases in Burma to stall the Japanese army's advance to India. King George VI honoured the contributions of the IAF in 1945 with the prefix "Royal". This honorary title was dropped in 1950 after India became a republic.

The IAF also played important roles during the Congo Crisis (1960-1966) and the Annexation of Goa (1961), the Second Kashmir War (1965), the Bangladesh Liberation War (1971), the Kargil War (1999), and the Balakot airstrike and the India-Pakistan standoff of 2019.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: Significance

The Indian Air Force Day celebration is a display of strength, bravery and courage of India's fighter pilots who risk their lives to defend the nation. It is also a display of India's military might to the world, particularly to its neighbouring countries.

