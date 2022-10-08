Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media

    The Indian Air Force Day celebration is a display of strength, bravery and courage of India's fighter pilots who risk their lives to defend the nation. It is also a display of India's military might to the world, particularly to its neighbouring countries.

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, significance and wishes to share on social media
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    October 8 is observed as Indian Air Force Day is observed on October 8. This year marks the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

    The day and its observance is a matter of pride for Indians and inspires a patriotic zeal among the citizenry for the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces.

    Also read: From the IAF vault: The clever algorithm behind service numbers

    They defend the nation by securing the Indian airspace, not only in times of cross-border conflict but also conduct rescue operations during natural calamities. The President of India is the Commander-in-chief of the IAF.

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: History

    The India Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, by the erstwhile British Empire. It was formed to provide support to the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, especially during World War II against Japan. 

    Also read: IAF Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to get upgraded BrahMos with 450 km range

    The IAF was used to attack Japanese bases in Burma to stall the Japanese army's advance to India. King George VI honoured the contributions of the IAF in 1945 with the prefix "Royal". This honorary title was dropped in 1950 after India became a republic.

    The IAF also played important roles during the Congo Crisis (1960-1966) and the Annexation of Goa (1961), the Second Kashmir War (1965), the Bangladesh Liberation War (1971), the Kargil War (1999), and the Balakot airstrike and the India-Pakistan standoff of 2019.

    Also read: An eye on China, Missamari to host Army's first Light Combat Helicopter squadron

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: Significance

    Indian Air Force Day 2022: Wishes and Greetings

    • "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions"— Subhas Chandra Bose
    • "Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail"— Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey
    • "I regret I have but one life to give for my country"— Prem Ramachandran
    • Who kept the faith and fought the fight, the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Indian Air Force Day!
    • Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day.
    • We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day!
    • The soldier is in the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country.
    • Real security lies in the prevention of war–and today that hope can come only through adequate preparedness.
    • Indian Air Force has come a long way and is now the fourth largest air force in the world. Happy Indian Air Force Day!
    • This Indian Air Force Day, let us take inspiration from these superheroes who are always guarding us. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2022.
    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 9:03 AM IST
