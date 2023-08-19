Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unveiling power of fermented foods: Know these 6 health benefits it provides

    Discover the myriad health benefits offered by fermented foods in this enlightening article. By incorporating these probiotic-rich delights into your diet, you're investing in your gut health, immune system, and overall well-being.

    Unveiling power of fermented foods: Know these 6 health benefits it provide LMA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    Delve into the world of fermented foods and their remarkable impact on health. Embrace fermented foods as a key component of your diet. From improved digestion to enhanced immunity, discover the numerous ways these probiotic-rich delights can contribute to your overall well-being.

    1. Gut Health Enhancement

    Fermented foods are natural probiotics that introduce beneficial bacteria to your gut. A balanced gut microbiome is linked to improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and enhanced nutrient absorption.

    2. Immune System Support

    The probiotics in fermented foods play a role in supporting your immune system. A robust gut microbiome contributes to better immune response, helping your body fend off infections and illnesses.

    3. Nutrient Bioavailability

    Fermentation enhances the bioavailability of nutrients in foods, making them easier for your body to absorb. This process can maximize the nutritional value of the foods you consume.

    4. Digestive Aid

    Fermented foods contain enzymes that aid in digestion, helping break down complex nutrients and promoting smoother digestion. Consuming these foods can alleviate discomfort such as bloating and indigestion.

    ALSO READ: Soy to Almond: 10 types of lactose-free milks for your dietary delight

    5. Potential Mental Health Benefits

    Emerging research suggests a connection between gut health and mental well-being. Probiotics in fermented foods may contribute to a healthy gut-brain axis, potentially impacting mood and mental clarity.

    6. Reduction in Lactose Intolerance Symptoms

    Fermented dairy products like yoghurt and kefir are often better tolerated by individuals with lactose intolerance. The fermentation process breaks down lactose, making these foods easier to digest.

    ALSO READ: What is peptic ulcer disease? Know these 6 FACTS to prevent it

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 6:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grow rosemary in your own garden by following these 6 steps LMA EAI

    Grow rosemary in your own garden by following these 6 steps

    Angel Falls: Find out 7 interesting things about this waterfall in Venezuela ATG

    Angel Falls: Find out 7 interesting things about this waterfall in Venezuela

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Kamal Haasan returns as host; check out show's new logo ADC

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Kamal Haasan returns as host; check out show's new logo

    Master the art of cooking perfect pasta with these 6 simple tips LMA EAI

    Master the art of cooking perfect pasta with these 6 simple tips

    Cleaning jewelery to making paneer: 6 creative ways to make use of spoiled milk LMA

    Cleaning jewelery to making paneer: 6 creative ways to make use of spoiled milk

    Recent Stories

    Grow rosemary in your own garden by following these 6 steps LMA EAI

    Grow rosemary in your own garden by following these 6 steps

    Congress used Amethi like chewing gum': BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Rahul Gandhi's 2024 candidature AJR

    'Congress used Amethi like chewing gum': BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Rahul Gandhi's 2024 candidature

    Khatta Samosa to Poha Jalebi: 6 popular foods in Indore vma

    Khatta Samosa to Poha Jalebi: 6 popular foods in Indore

    Angel Falls: Find out 7 interesting things about this waterfall in Venezuela ATG

    Angel Falls: Find out 7 interesting things about this waterfall in Venezuela

    India announces definition of Green Hydrogen

    India announces definition of Green Hydrogen

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon