    What is peptic ulcer disease? Know these 6 FACTS to prevent it

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    1. Decoding Peptic Ulcer Disease

    Peptic ulcers are open sores that form on the lining of the stomach, small intestine, or oesophagus. They can result from factors such as infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria, long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and excessive stomach acid production.

    2. Mindful Dietary Choices

    A balanced diet rich in fibre, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains supports optimal digestion and helps prevent peptic ulcers. Reducing the consumption of spicy foods, caffeine, and acidic beverages can alleviate irritation and minimize the risk of ulcers.

    3. Stress Management and Well-Being

    Chronic stress weakens the stomach's defences, making it susceptible to ulcers. Engaging in stress-relieving activities like yoga, meditation, and mindfulness practices can enhance overall digestive health and minimize ulcer risk.

     4. Avoiding Excessive NSAID Usage

    Overuse of NSAIDs, including common pain relievers like aspirin and ibuprofen, can erode the stomach lining and trigger peptic ulcers. Whenever possible, explore alternative pain management methods and consult a healthcare professional.

    5. Hydration and Gut Health

    Staying hydrated supports optimal digestion and helps maintain a healthy stomach lining. Drinking enough water assists in preventing excessive stomach acid accumulation, which is linked to the development of ulcers.

    6. Seeking Timely Medical Attention

    Persistent symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, bloating, and nausea warrant prompt medical consultation. Early detection and appropriate treatment are crucial to preventing peptic ulcers from progressing and causing complications.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
