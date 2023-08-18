Lifestyle

10 types of lactose-free milks for your dietary delight

1. Lactose-Free Cow's Milk:

Derived from regular cow's milk, it undergoes an enzymatic process that breaks down lactose. It retains familiar taste & nutritional content of traditional milk.

2. Almond Milk:

Made from almonds and water, almond milk offers a delicate nutty flavor. It's low in calories and carbohydrates, making it a popular choice for those watching their intake.
 

3. Soy Milk:

It's a versatile choice for cooking, baking, and beverages, and is often fortified with essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D.

4. Coconut Milk:

Extracted from coconut flesh, coconut milk lends a tropical touch to dishes. Its creamy consistency works well in both sweet and savory preparations.
 

5. Oat Milk:

Oat milk, made from soaked oats, offers a creamy texture and slightly sweet taste. It's an excellent source of fiber and can be used in various recipes.
 

6. Rice Milk:

Derived from milled rice, rice milk has a naturally sweet flavor. It's hypoallergenic and a suitable option for individuals with nut or soy allergies.
 

7. Cashew Milk:

Cashew milk boasts a smooth and creamy texture with a mild nutty taste. It's rich in healthy fats and can be enjoyed on its own or in recipes.
 

.8. Hemp Milk:

Hemp milk is crafted from hemp seeds and offers a nutty flavor profile. It provides a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and is a unique addition to your dairy-free arsenal.
 

9. Flax Milk:

Flax milk, made from flax seeds, is a lesser-known option. It's a source of plant-based omega-3s and has a neutral taste that complements various dishes.
 

10. Pea Milk:

Pea milk, derived from yellow peas, is rich in protein and is often fortified with nutrients. It can be suitable alternative for those with nut or soy allergies.

