Derived from regular cow's milk, it undergoes an enzymatic process that breaks down lactose. It retains familiar taste & nutritional content of traditional milk.
Made from almonds and water, almond milk offers a delicate nutty flavor. It's low in calories and carbohydrates, making it a popular choice for those watching their intake.
It's a versatile choice for cooking, baking, and beverages, and is often fortified with essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D.
Extracted from coconut flesh, coconut milk lends a tropical touch to dishes. Its creamy consistency works well in both sweet and savory preparations.
Oat milk, made from soaked oats, offers a creamy texture and slightly sweet taste. It's an excellent source of fiber and can be used in various recipes.
Derived from milled rice, rice milk has a naturally sweet flavor. It's hypoallergenic and a suitable option for individuals with nut or soy allergies.
Cashew milk boasts a smooth and creamy texture with a mild nutty taste. It's rich in healthy fats and can be enjoyed on its own or in recipes.
Hemp milk is crafted from hemp seeds and offers a nutty flavor profile. It provides a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and is a unique addition to your dairy-free arsenal.
Flax milk, made from flax seeds, is a lesser-known option. It's a source of plant-based omega-3s and has a neutral taste that complements various dishes.
Pea milk, derived from yellow peas, is rich in protein and is often fortified with nutrients. It can be suitable alternative for those with nut or soy allergies.