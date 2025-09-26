Tripura Mondoli Bengaluru is all set to celebrate its 18th Durga Puja, Agomoni 2025, bringing the vibrant traditions of Tripura to the heart of Bangalore. This five-day festival keeps the cultural spirit alive for those far from home.

Tripura Mondoli Bengaluru (TMB), a socio-cultural association registered under the Karnataka Government, is celebrating its 18th Durga Puja, Agomoni 2025, at the Sainik Welfare Society, Dooravani Nagar (next to Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station). It's from Goddess Bodhon to Goddess Boron on the day of Bijoya Dashami: September 28 will see Mayer Bodhon on Maha Sasthi (Sunday), and the last rites of Mayer Boron, Sindoor Khela, and Bisharjon will take place on October 2 (Thursday). Agomoni is more than just a festival; it is an odyssey of emotions, long-cherished traditions, and an alive and vibrant community legacy.

Tripura Mondoli Bengaluru Durga Puja 2025:

Ever since its inception back in 2004 with a modest Saraswati Puja by Tripura and Bengali families in Bengaluru, it has been TMB's task to carry the essence of home across states. The first Durga Puja was set up by 2008 in the Parimala Sabhagurana Hall at Indiranagar, thus starting the annual tradition of Agomoni, that is, the "arrival" of the Goddess. Over the years, it has emerged as a cultural focal point for souls far away from Tripura, transforming otherwise banal venues in Bengaluru into little pieces of home for five days of opulence.

Roots and Offerings

The Durga Puja of Tripura dates back to over 500 years, initiated by the royal family at Udaipur and gradually moving to Agartala with the establishment of the Durgabari Temple in 1838 by Maharaja Krishna Kishore Manikya. The temple, famed for its royal finesse, portrays a two-armed Durga, a unique feature of Tripura. This legacy is nurtured in Bangalore by TMB with every ritual, be it Pushpanjali, Arati, or Homa, carried out with utmost devotion. Authenticity, from mantras to the dhaak matins rhythm to home-cooked bhog, is the hallmark of Tripura's Durga Puja, which TMB very closely recreates.

Agomoni in Bengaluru

Agomoni is a beautiful five-day-pooja combining aspects of spirituality and joyous merriment. Morning hours see Puja rituals and Pushpanjali, midday sees families catching up over tea and singara, and evenings ring with various cultural programs-from Rabindra Sangeet and traditional Tripuri dance to contemporary rock and band performances. The festival speaks to all generations, from toddlers to the elderly, generating nostalgia, pride, and entertainment.

Going Beyond Celebration

TMB weaves together the brilliant fabric of spirituality and social responsibility. The Kumari Puja on Maha Ashtami worships a little girl as the living Goddess under the auspices of the Ramakrishna Mission, Bengaluru. TMB supports local orphanages and charitable work, thereby personifying the spirit of giving that lies at the heart of Durga Puja.

Remembering and Belonging

The Agomoni program and other cultural activities keep TMB traditions alive far away from Tripura. Children are taught the Dhunuchi Naach, dhaak beats echo in Bengaluru, and elders tell stories-women threading through time from the past to the present. After the Goddess leaves following five days, the ties will continue throughout those extravagant days of contemplation, culture, and memory, the spirit of Tripura Mondoli Bengaluru Durga Puja being brilliantly celebrated.

Subir Ranjan Deb (Tripura Mondoli Bengaluru)