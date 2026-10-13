Discover Bunkulung near Darjeeling with this travel guide covering how to reach, homestay options, local experiences and tips for planning a peaceful offbeat getaway in the hills of North Bengal.

Offbeat Tourist Spot: Darjeeling usually means loud crowds, packed hotels, and massive traffic jams. But right near Darjeeling, a hidden paradise exists where you can actually breathe fresh air. The place is called Bunkulung. Just 13 kilometres away from Mirik, this tiny village stays far from the regular tourist rush. For those wanting to escape city noise and spend a couple of peaceful days, Bunkulung is the perfect spot.

What all can you see here?

In Bunkulung, you get to experience so many things together. Endless mountains surround the area, with deep green forests and beautiful tea gardens stretching as far as your eyes go. Morning sleep breaks with the sweet calls of colourful birds. Around 200 bird species you can spot here, making it a pure heaven for bird lovers. Plus, a short trek you can take to the nearby Balason river. Riverside picnics have a totally different charm here. If you want, local villagers you can chat with and learn about their rich culture.

How to reach and where to stay?

From Siliguri or New Jalpaiguri station, a rental car will drop you at Bunkulung in just 2 to 2.5 hours. For staying, several beautiful homestays are available here. The budget is also quite pocket-friendly, costing just Rs 1200 to 1500 per person including food and lodging. Clear skies will give you a stunning Kanchenjunga view right from your homestay balcony. So this time, skip Darjeeling and explore this offbeat paradise Bunkulung. The festive season of Devipaksha has already kicked off. If a Puja trip you are planning, make your itinerary right now. Train tickets are almost impossible to get. But bus tickets you might still manage. If buses are full, your own car or bike you can take for the trip. That gives a completely different vibe. Riding a bike or driving on mountain roads adds an extra thrill to the journey.

Navratri 2026: Mardol To Panaji - 5 Must-Visit Temples In Goa This Durga Puja

Goa Travel Guide: Palolem To Butterfly - 5 Beaches For Stunning Clear Blue-Water Escape