1 3 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Ghaggar Hakra River

The Ghaggar-Hakra river starts in the Shivalik hills of Himachal Pradesh. It flows through Haryana, Punjab, and the Rajasthan desert borders. People call it the Ghaggar river in India and the Hakra river in Pakistan. You will see a dry desert bed here during the summer. The river wakes up and flows fiercely when the monsoon arrives. It never meets any sea. The water simply sinks into the Thar Desert sand and disappears. This strange geographical feature still surprises many researchers.