Discover Argentina, from vibrant football passion and tango-filled streets to breathtaking glaciers, vineyards, and stunning landscapes. Experience adventure, culture, and cuisine in a destination like no other.

Argentina is a country of striking contrasts where European elegance blends seamlessly with Latin passion, and vast natural landscapes exist alongside vibrant, soul-stirring cities. From the colourful rhythms of tango echoing through Buenos Aires to the thunder of glaciers in Patagonia, the country unfolds like a living postcard at every turn. Stretching from the tropical jungles of the north to the icy wilderness of the far south, Argentina offers travellers an extraordinary mix of culture, adventure and natural wonder. Combined with its rich food culture, world-renowned wines, warm hospitality and deep love for football, Argentina emerges as more than just a destination. It becomes an experience. For Indian travellers looking for diversity, drama and discovery in one journey, Argentina offers memories that stay long after the trip comes to an end.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Brief History of Argentina

Early History: Argentina was home to diverse indigenous tribes before Spanish explorers arrived in 1516, leading to colonisation under the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata.

Argentina was home to diverse indigenous tribes before Spanish explorers arrived in 1516, leading to colonisation under the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata. Independence: The independence movement began in 1810 and was formally declared in 1816, followed by years of internal conflict and nation building.

The independence movement began in 1810 and was formally declared in 1816, followed by years of internal conflict and nation building. Golden Age: Between 1880 and 1930, European immigration and agricultural exports made Argentina one of the world’s richest nations, shaping its culture and cities.

Between 1880 and 1930, European immigration and agricultural exports made Argentina one of the world’s richest nations, shaping its culture and cities. Political Turmoil: The 20th century saw military coups, the rise of Juan Perón, and a brutal dictatorship from 1976 to 1983.

The 20th century saw military coups, the rise of Juan Perón, and a brutal dictatorship from 1976 to 1983. Modern Argentina: Democracy returned in 1983, and today Argentina stands as a culturally rich nation known for its art, football and resilient national spirit.

Top Places to Visit in Argentina

Buenos Aires: The vibrant capital city, often called the Paris of South America, famous for tango, historic neighbourhoods such as San Telmo and La Boca, and an energetic nightlife.

Iguazú Falls: Among the most spectacular waterfalls in the world, located on the border with Brazil and surrounded by lush rainforest.

Patagonia: A breathtaking region of glaciers, mountains and pristine lakes, with highlights including El Calafate, the Perito Moreno Glacier and El Chaltén.

Mendoza: Argentina’s wine capital, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Andes Mountains and renowned for Malbec vineyards.

Bariloche: A charming town known for its alpine landscapes, scenic lakes and famous chocolate shops.

Salta and Jujuy: Northern provinces celebrated for colourful hills, well-preserved colonial architecture and rich Andean culture.

Things to Do in Argentina

Watch or learn tango in Buenos Aires, from street performances to professional dance shows

Visit an iconic football stadium, especially Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera, to experience Argentina’s football passion

Trek glaciers and mountains in Patagonia, including trails around El Chaltén and Perito Moreno Glacier

Taste world-class wines at vineyards in Mendoza, with guided winery tours and tastings

Take a thrilling boat ride near Iguazú Falls for close-up views of the cascading waterfalls

Explore traditional markets and villages in northern Argentina to experience local culture and crafts

Discover rich wildlife at the Iberá Wetlands (Esteros del Iberá), one of South America’s largest wetland ecosystems

Visit Península Valdés, a wildlife haven for spotting whales, penguins and sea lions

Attend an opera or ballet at Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, one of the world’s finest theatres

Enjoy hiking, scenic drives and Swiss-style chocolate in Bariloche, including the popular Circuito Chico route

Best Time to Visit

October to April: The best time to visit Argentina overall, with pleasant weather across most regions.

The best time to visit Argentina overall, with pleasant weather across most regions. Spring (October–November): Ideal for Buenos Aires and northern regions, with mild temperatures and blooming landscapes.

Ideal for Buenos Aires and northern regions, with mild temperatures and blooming landscapes. Summer (December–February): Best for Patagonia and southern Argentina, though cities like Buenos Aires can be hot.

Best for Patagonia and southern Argentina, though cities like Buenos Aires can be hot. Autumn (March–April): Perfect for wine regions such as Mendoza during the grape harvest season.

Perfect for wine regions such as Mendoza during the grape harvest season. Winter (June–August): Suitable for skiing in the Andes, but Patagonia becomes cold and less accessible.

How Indians Can ,Travel,?

Indian passport holders require a tourist visa to travel to Argentina. Applications are generally submitted through the Argentine Embassy or consulate and require standard documents such as a valid passport, travel itinerary, hotel bookings, and proof of sufficient funds. Travellers holding a valid US or Schengen visa may be eligible for an electronic travel authorisation, simplifying the process. Flights from India usually involve one or two stopovers via Europe, the Middle East, or the United States.

Currency Exchange

The official currency is the Argentine Peso (ARS). Currency exchange is available at airports, authorised exchange counters, banks, and hotels, though rates in city exchange houses are often better than at airports. Credit and debit cards are widely accepted in major cities, but carrying some cash is advisable for small towns and local markets.

How to Get a SIM Card?

SIM cards are easily available at airports and mobile stores across cities. Major service providers include Claro, Movistar, and Personal. A passport is required to purchase a SIM card. Data plans are affordable and provide good coverage in urban and tourist areas.

Getting Around in Argentina

Domestic Flights: Best option for covering long distances between major cities and regions

Best option for covering long distances between major cities and regions Long-Distance Buses: Comfortable, affordable and widely used, including overnight services

Comfortable, affordable and widely used, including overnight services Taxis: Easily available in cities and generally cheaper outside airport zones

Easily available in cities and generally cheaper outside airport zones Ride-Hailing Apps: Convenient and reliable in major urban areas

Convenient and reliable in major urban areas Public Transport: Efficient bus and metro networks in cities like Buenos Aires

Efficient bus and metro networks in cities like Buenos Aires Walking and Cycling: Ideal for exploring neighbourhoods such as Palermo and San Telmo

Ideal for exploring neighbourhoods such as Palermo and San Telmo Car Rentals: Suitable for travelling to remote areas and scenic regions at your own pace

Taxi Tip: Taxis and ride-hailing services are widely used in Argentina. Taxis outside airports are often cheaper than prepaid airport taxi counters. Using registered taxis or app-based services is recommended for safety and fair pricing.

Where to Stay?

Luxury Hotels: High-end hotels and boutique properties in major cities like Buenos Aires and Mendoza, as well as premium lodges in Patagonia

High-end hotels and boutique properties in major cities like Buenos Aires and Mendoza, as well as premium lodges in Patagonia Mid-Range Hotels: Comfortable business hotels, serviced apartments and well-rated city hotels offering good value

Comfortable business hotels, serviced apartments and well-rated city hotels offering good value Budget Stays: Hostels, guesthouses and budget hotels widely available in tourist areas

Hostels, guesthouses and budget hotels widely available in tourist areas Boutique Hotels: Stylish, smaller properties often located in historic or trendy neighbourhoods

Stylish, smaller properties often located in historic or trendy neighbourhoods Unique Stays: Estancias (traditional ranch stays), vineyard lodges and eco-lodges in scenic regions

Neighbourhood Tip: Areas like Palermo and Recoleta in Buenos Aires are popular for their safety, dining and connectivity.

What to Eat?

Asado: Argentina’s iconic barbecue featuring grilled beef, sausages and ribs

Argentina’s iconic barbecue featuring grilled beef, sausages and ribs Empanadas: Baked or fried pastries filled with meat, cheese or vegetables

Baked or fried pastries filled with meat, cheese or vegetables Milanesa : Breaded and fried meat cutlet, often served with salad or fries

: Breaded and fried meat cutlet, often served with salad or fries Choripán: Grilled chorizo sausage served in bread, a popular street food

Grilled chorizo sausage served in bread, a popular street food Provoleta: Grilled provolone cheese, commonly served as a starter

Grilled provolone cheese, commonly served as a starter Dulce de Leche: A rich caramel spread used in desserts and pastries

A rich caramel spread used in desserts and pastries Alfajores: Traditional sandwich cookies filled with dulce de leche

Traditional sandwich cookies filled with dulce de leche Mate: A traditional herbal drink shared socially across the country

Vegetarian Options: Increasingly available in cities, including pasta, pizzas and plant-based dishes

Christmas in Buenos Aires

Christmas in Buenos Aires is celebrated during summer, giving it a distinctly different feel from the traditional winter festivities. The occasion is largely family-oriented, marked by late-night dinners, fireworks and outdoor gatherings that stretch into the early hours. Instead of snow, the city enjoys warm evenings, festive lights and a lively atmosphere. Many residents take advantage of the holiday period to travel to nearby beaches or the countryside, adding a relaxed, vacation-like charm to the celebrations.

Why Argentina Should Be on Your List?

Argentina is a country of remarkable diversity, combining European-style cities, pristine natural landscapes, rich culture and warm hospitality. It offers a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure while remaining relatively affordable for travellers. From lively tango nights in Buenos Aires to breathtaking glacier hikes in Patagonia, Argentina promises experiences that leave a lasting impression and memories to cherish for a lifetime.