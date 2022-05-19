To all mango lovers, Here's why you should not overeat them

Mangoes are high in natural sugar and include a variety of vitamins and minerals; however, having too much of it might harm our health.

As summer arrives, mango lovers cannot wait to have a plate full of Alphonso. As we know, mangoes are regarded as the king of all fruits in India. This fruit is fully nutritious; however, having too much of it might harm our health. It is consequently important to be aware of its adverse effects.

Mangoes are high in natural sugar and include a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, B, C, E, and K. It contains polyphenols, triterpene, and lupeol, which have antioxidative and anti-inflammatory activities. However, research reveals that there are some negative consequences to the benefits. Here's a list of the adverse effects of consuming excessive mangoes.

1) Mangoes are heavy in sugar, which can cause problems for people with diabetes. If you have diabetes, you should get medical advice before using it.

2) Some people are allergic to mangos and have symptoms such as a runny nose, difficulty breathing, stomach ache, and sneezing. As a result, you should get tested for allergies and avoid eating mangoes for a while.

3) Excess mango consumption can result in diarrhoea. Mangoes are heavy in fibre, and consuming too much of this type of fruit might cause diarrhoea. Therefore, this fruit should be consumed in moderation.

4) Raw mangoes, in particular, are prone to causing indigestion. As a result, limit your consumption of raw mangoes. Similarly, ripe mangoes contain carbide, which is potentially harmful if consumed.

5) Mango, due to its high-calorie content, can cause weight gain in some people. A medium-sized mango has 150 calories. So, eat mangoes in moderation if you're trying to lose weight.

