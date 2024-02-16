Tips for safe sex practices, family planning choices for couple

This article examined essential safe sex practices and family planning alternatives, intending to provide couples with the information and tools they need to make educated decisions.

Sexual health and family planning are crucial aspects of a healthy and fulfilling relationship. Open communication, informed choices, and responsible practices empower couples to navigate these areas effectively. This article explored key safe sex practices and family planning options, aiming to equip couples with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions.

Safe Sex Practices:

Barrier Methods: Both male and female condoms offer effective protection against unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Ensure correct usage and choose reliable brands. Even during oral sex, use barrier protection. STI Testing and Communication: Regular testing for both partners, especially before initiating new sexual relationships, is crucial. Discuss past sexual history openly and honestly to assess shared risk. Vaccination: Consider vaccinations for Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) to further reduce STI risk. Communication and Consent: Clear, respectful communication about boundaries, preferences, and sexual expectations is essential for a safe and enjoyable experience. Consent must be freely given and can be withdrawn at any time. Avoid drinking alcohol/drugs: Avoid drinking too much alcohol or doing another drug as it makes you forget how important safe sex is, and may increase the high risk for STI. No douching: Douching after sex does not protect against STIs. However, it can spread infection into the reproductive tract. Open Sores or warts: Avoid sex with a partner who has open sores or warts as they are symptoms of STI. Birth Control: If pregnancy prevention is a concern, consider using additional methods of birth control alongside condoms. Options include hormonal birth control pills, patches, injections, implants, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and contraceptive rings.

Family Planning Choices

Natural Family Planning: Also known as fertility awareness or the rhythm method, natural family planning involves tracking menstrual cycles and avoiding intercourse during fertile periods to prevent pregnancy. This method requires dedication, consistency, and a thorough understanding of menstrual patterns.

Barrier Methods: In addition to condoms, other barrier methods such as diaphragms, cervical caps, and contraceptive sponges can be used to prevent sperm from reaching the egg. These methods offer non-hormonal alternatives for couples seeking contraception.

Diaphragm and Cervical Cap: A diaphragm is a flexible cup designed to be coated with spermicidal cream or jelly. It is inserted into the vagina to cover the cervix before reaching the uterus. After intercourse, it is recommended to keep the diaphragm in place for 6 to 8 hours. A similar, smaller device is called a cervical cap.

Vaginal Sponge: Vaginal contraceptive sponges are gentle and include a chemical agent that neutralises or incapacitates sperm. Once moistened, the sponge is placed inside the vagina to provide coverage over the cervix before engaging in sexual activity.

Hormonal Methods of Birth Control: Hormonal contraceptives such as birth control pills such as Combined Oral Contraceptive Pill, Progestin-Only Pill, patches, vaginal ring, injections and implants work by regulating hormones to prevent ovulation and/or thicken cervical mucus, making it more difficult for sperm to reach the egg.

IUD: The intrauterine device (IUD) is a tiny plastic or copper device inserted into the woman's uterus by her healthcare provider. Certain types of IUDs release low doses of progestin. Depending on the specific device chosen, IUDs can remain in the uterus for a duration ranging from 3 to 10 years. They can be inserted on Day 5 of the menstrual cycle .

Vasectomy and Tubal ligation: For couples who have completed their desire family size, permanent sterilisation procedures such as tubal litigation (for women) or vasectomy (for men) offer a permanent solution to prevent pregnancy. These procedures are typically non-reversible and should be considered carefully.

Navigating safe sex practices and family planning choices is a shared responsibility for couples committed to their sexual health and well-being. Couples can make informed decisions that align with their needs and preferences by prioritising communication, consent, and education. However, seeking guidance from healthcare professionals to ensure personalised care and support is imperative.

-Dr. Madhavi Reddy, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, Bengaluru