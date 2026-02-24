A content creator, Badal Thakur, went viral after claiming to earn ₹21,000 in one day by selling Maggi from a mountain stall. Capitalizing on high demand for hot food in cold tourist areas, he reportedly sold over 200 plates in a day, earning ₹21000.

A young content creator has captured widespread attention online after claiming to earn ₹21,000 in a single day by running a small Maggi stall in the mountains. The story, which quickly went viral, highlights how a simple food item combined with the right location and demand can turn into a profitable venture.

The individual, identified as Badal Thakur, documented his experiment in a video titled “Selling Maggi in Mountains for a Day.” The clip showcased his setup in a hilly region, where steaming hot Maggi is a popular comfort food among tourists and travellers. In colder climates, quick, affordable, and warm meals like Maggi noodles are in constant demand, making it an ideal product choice.

According to claims in the video, he priced each plate at around ₹100 and managed to sell over 200 servings in a day, leading to the impressive ₹21,000 figure. While many viewers were surprised by the earnings, others pointed out that such income depends heavily on factors like footfall, location, weather, and tourist activity.

Beyond the numbers, the story reflects the power of understanding local preferences and leveraging them effectively. The success of the stall was not just about selling noodles, but about identifying what people crave in a specific environment. The mountains, known for their chilly weather and scenic appeal, naturally create demand for hot snacks, and Maggi has long been associated with such settings.

The viral video also sparked mixed reactions online. While some praised the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity behind the idea, others questioned the sustainability and practicality of earning such amounts consistently. Discussions ranged from cost considerations—like transportation of supplies and setup challenges—to the physical effort required to operate in tough terrain.

Ultimately, the story serves as a reminder that innovative thinking and situational awareness can unlock unique opportunities. Whether or not the exact earnings can be replicated daily, the experiment demonstrates how even a modest idea, when executed smartly, can capture public imagination and potentially generate significant income.