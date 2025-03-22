Love Maggie? How bad and harmful are Instant Noodles for your health?

Read Full Gallery

Many people overeat noodles because they are easy to make and taste good. Experts say that eating noodles without any schedule is very harmful to health. The trans fat, sodium, and maida in them are very harmful to your body.

Harmful to health

Do you eat whenever you are hungry, whether it is morning or evening? You are unknowingly ruining your body. Maggi contains trans fat, which increases bad cholesterol in the body, leading to diabetes.

Due to the presence of sodium and trans fat in Maggi, children's immunity decreases. Noodles do not contain any nutrients useful to the body. Some substances in it cause problems for children.

Maggi contains 46 percent sodium. If it enters the body in excess, there is a risk of life-threatening diseases. Maida is used more in it. Eating it regularly spoils health, leading to heart problems.

Eating Maggi regularly can increase blood pressure. The citric acid in it can cause acidity and other problems in the stomach.

