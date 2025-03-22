user
user

Love Maggie? How bad and harmful are Instant Noodles for your health?

Many people overeat noodles because they are easy to make and taste good. Experts say that eating noodles without any schedule is very harmful to health. The trans fat, sodium, and maida in them are very harmful to your body.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Harmful to health

Do you eat whenever you are hungry, whether it is morning or evening? You are unknowingly ruining your body. Maggi contains trans fat, which increases bad cholesterol in the body, leading to diabetes.

article_image2

Due to the presence of sodium and trans fat in Maggi, children's immunity decreases. Noodles do not contain any nutrients useful to the body. Some substances in it cause problems for children.


article_image3

Maggi contains 46 percent sodium. If it enters the body in excess, there is a risk of life-threatening diseases. Maida is used more in it. Eating it regularly spoils health, leading to heart problems.

article_image4

Eating Maggi regularly can increase blood pressure. The citric acid in it can cause acidity and other problems in the stomach.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Parenting tips: 6 tricks to send your child to school without excuses MEG

Parenting tips: 6 tricks to send your child to school without excuses

Annual health checkup: 5 must-do tests to spot diseases early MEG

Annual health checkup: 5 must-do tests to spot diseases early

Instagram influencers promoting ginger for acne cure; does it really work? Dermats react MEG

Instagram influencers promoting ginger for acne cure; does it really work? Dermats react

Parenting guide: 4 major reasons that distract kids from studies; know the solution MEG

Parenting guide: 4 major reasons that distract kids from studies; know the solution

International Day of Happiness: How Joy-Driven Learning Shapes Confident and Emotionally Strong Children RBA

International Day of Happiness: How Joy-Driven Learning Shapes Confident and Emotionally Strong Children

Recent Stories

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted ddr

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates Durga Arrival Elephant Kalash Sthapana RBA

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 Days, Maa Durga Arrives on Elephant

"They won't be spared": Ajit Pawar vows strict action against attempts to intimidate Muslims, promotes unity dmn

"They won't be spared": Ajit Pawar vows strict action against attempts to intimidate Muslims, promotes unity

Housefull 5 to War 2: John Abraham's 5 upcoming movies details OUT RBA

Housefull 5 to War 2: John Abraham's 5 upcoming movies details OUT

IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata for KKR's opening match, fans celebrate [WATCH] NTI

IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata for KKR's opening match, fans celebrate [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon