Lifestyle
Known as the "Garden of Europe," Keukenhof boasts over seven million tulips in vibrant colors, making it a must-visit for flower enthusiasts.
Nestled in the serene Himalayan backdrop, Srinagar's Tulip Garden hosts a mesmerizing festival every spring, showcasing thousands of blooming tulips.
Famous for its Tulip Festival, Isparta transforms into a colorful paradise every spring, blending tulip blooms with Turkish cultural exhibitions.
Carlsbad's 50-acre Flower Fields offer a kaleidoscope of tulips and ranunculus blooms, creating a stunning visual treat against the California sky.
Skagit Valley's sprawling tulip fields burst into vibrant colors every April, offering breathtaking views and photography opportunities.
Located in Sutton, New South Wales, Tulip Top Gardens feature rare tulip varieties surrounded by the picturesque Australian countryside.
Emirgan Park hosts Istanbul's Tulip Festival, showcasing over 120 tulip varieties arranged in intricate designs along scenic pathways.
Eat like Sadhguru: 9 rules to cleanse, energize and rewire your gut
6 Quick and easy cooling vegetarian meals for hot days
Hatching the Dodo: How science is bringing back lost species
Pohela Baisakh 2025: 7 traditional dishes to make for lunch THIS day