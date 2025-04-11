Lifestyle

7 tulip blooming spots across the world

Image credits: Google

1. Keukenhof Gardens, Netherlands

Known as the "Garden of Europe," Keukenhof boasts over seven million tulips in vibrant colors, making it a must-visit for flower enthusiasts.

Image credits: Google

2. Tulip Garden, Srinagar, India

Nestled in the serene Himalayan backdrop, Srinagar's Tulip Garden hosts a mesmerizing festival every spring, showcasing thousands of blooming tulips.

Image credits: Google

3. Isparta, Turkey

Famous for its Tulip Festival, Isparta transforms into a colorful paradise every spring, blending tulip blooms with Turkish cultural exhibitions.

Image credits: Google

4. The Flower Fields, Carlsbad, California, USA

Carlsbad's 50-acre Flower Fields offer a kaleidoscope of tulips and ranunculus blooms, creating a stunning visual treat against the California sky.

Image credits: Google

5. Skagit Valley, Washington, USA

Skagit Valley's sprawling tulip fields burst into vibrant colors every April, offering breathtaking views and photography opportunities.

Image credits: Google

6. Tulip Top Gardens, Australia

Located in Sutton, New South Wales, Tulip Top Gardens feature rare tulip varieties surrounded by the picturesque Australian countryside.

 

Image credits: Google

7. Emirgan Park, Istanbul, Turkey

Emirgan Park hosts Istanbul's Tulip Festival, showcasing over 120 tulip varieties arranged in intricate designs along scenic pathways.

Image credits: Google

Eat like Sadhguru: 9 rules to cleanse, energize and rewire your gut

6 Quick and easy cooling vegetarian meals for hot days

Hatching the Dodo: How science is bringing back lost species

Pohela Baisakh 2025: 7 traditional dishes to make for lunch THIS day