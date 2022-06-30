Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Things that women should not eat during their pregnancy

    Pregnant women need to take utmost care of their health, especially diet. Listed down are three things that pregnant women should not eat during the course of their pregnancy.

    Things that women should not eat during their pregnancy drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 8:07 AM IST

    During pregnancy, women must take special care of their health. A little carelessness can be extremely harmful to both the mother and the baby. Doctors lay down many pieces of advice regarding the health of a pregnant lady and the unborn baby. The special focus remains on the pregnant woman’s diet, which has a great impact on the body. Negligence in the diet can cause harm to the mother, as well as to the baby.

    Therefore, it is advisable for the pregnant to take nutritious food. At the same time, for the safety of the child growing in the womb, some things should be consumed thoughtfully. Sometimes even some healthy foods can harm pregnant women. According to experts, during the first three months of pregnancy, women should avoid the consumption of certain things in the diet that have been forbidden by doctors. Here are three things that are a strict no-no for pregnant women to eat as a part of their diet; take a look:

    ALSO READ: Are you a diabetic? Here are 5 things you can eat for breakfast

    Papaya: Papaya is considered a nutrient-rich fruit. Consuming papaya is good for health, but it is advisable not to consume raw papaya during pregnancy. According to experts, there is a risk of premature labour by eating raw papaya. Eating papaya is not advisable without a doctor’s advice.

    ALSO READ: July Travel Destinations: Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list!

    Eggs: It is considered to be a good source of protein and nutrition. It is advisable to include eggs in the diet; from children to the elderly, eggs are a good source of nutrition for everyone. However, pregnant women should not eat raw eggs at all. Apart from this, it is also advised to avoid eating half-baked or undercooked eggs which can cause stomach problems during pregnancy. It can also lead to vomiting and diarrhoea among pregnant women.

    Pineapple: Everyone should include fruits in their diet. It is advisable to eat fruits even during pregnancy. But pregnant women should avoid consuming certain fruits. One of these fruits is pineapple. The fruit is infused with nutrients and vitamin C that are found in abundance in pineapple. But pregnant women should avoid consuming it since there is a fear of premature labour.

    Note: If you are a pregnant woman, you are adviced to first consult your doctor before eating anything.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 8:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 ways to achieve a supple, moisturised and hydrated skin during monsoon drb

    4 ways to achieve a supple, moisturised and hydrated skin during monsoon

    Are you a diabetic? Here are 5 things you can eat for breakfast RBA

    Are you a diabetic? Here are 5 things you can eat for breakfast

    Astrology Daily Horoscope Today: Your predictions for June 30

    Daily Horoscope Today: Your predictions for June 30

    July Travel Destinations Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list drb

    July Travel Destinations: Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list!

    Numerology Predictions for June 29 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 29: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched From price to features know all details here gcw

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched; From price to features, know all details here

    Would take bullet for Putin Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage snt

    'Would take bullet for Putin': Former F1 boss Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage

    OnePlus Nord 2T Nothing Phone 1 xiaomi 12 motorola g42 5 smartphones to launch in July gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1) and more: 5 smartphones to launch in July

    football Its like coming home Happy Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan krn

    'It's like coming home': 'Happy' Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon