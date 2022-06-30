Things that women should not eat during their pregnancy

Pregnant women need to take utmost care of their health, especially diet. Listed down are three things that pregnant women should not eat during the course of their pregnancy.

During pregnancy, women must take special care of their health. A little carelessness can be extremely harmful to both the mother and the baby. Doctors lay down many pieces of advice regarding the health of a pregnant lady and the unborn baby. The special focus remains on the pregnant woman’s diet, which has a great impact on the body. Negligence in the diet can cause harm to the mother, as well as to the baby.

Therefore, it is advisable for the pregnant to take nutritious food. At the same time, for the safety of the child growing in the womb, some things should be consumed thoughtfully. Sometimes even some healthy foods can harm pregnant women. According to experts, during the first three months of pregnancy, women should avoid the consumption of certain things in the diet that have been forbidden by doctors. Here are three things that are a strict no-no for pregnant women to eat as a part of their diet; take a look:

ALSO READ: Are you a diabetic? Here are 5 things you can eat for breakfast

Papaya: Papaya is considered a nutrient-rich fruit. Consuming papaya is good for health, but it is advisable not to consume raw papaya during pregnancy. According to experts, there is a risk of premature labour by eating raw papaya. Eating papaya is not advisable without a doctor’s advice.

ALSO READ: July Travel Destinations: Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list!

Eggs: It is considered to be a good source of protein and nutrition. It is advisable to include eggs in the diet; from children to the elderly, eggs are a good source of nutrition for everyone. However, pregnant women should not eat raw eggs at all. Apart from this, it is also advised to avoid eating half-baked or undercooked eggs which can cause stomach problems during pregnancy. It can also lead to vomiting and diarrhoea among pregnant women.

Pineapple: Everyone should include fruits in their diet. It is advisable to eat fruits even during pregnancy. But pregnant women should avoid consuming certain fruits. One of these fruits is pineapple. The fruit is infused with nutrients and vitamin C that are found in abundance in pineapple. But pregnant women should avoid consuming it since there is a fear of premature labour.

Note: If you are a pregnant woman, you are adviced to first consult your doctor before eating anything.