We often see relationships fall apart within months. Let's explore the '3-6-9 Rule,' which is currently trending on social media and among relationship counselors.

It's easy to start a relationship, but carrying it forward is the hardest part. Why do many relationships falter after the initial excitement fades? This is where the '3-6-9 Month Rule,' a topic of discussion on social media and among relationship experts, becomes relevant. This rule talks about three crucial stages that determine the longevity of a relationship.

Through this rule, you can understand which stage your relationship is in and how to make it successful.

1. The Third Month: The 'Honeymoon Period' Ends

The first three months of a relationship are called the 'honeymoon phase.' During this time, we tend to see only our partner's positive sides. But after three months, this magical world slowly begins to change. What happens? You start noticing your partner's flaws and habits.

This is the stage where many start to wonder, "Is this the right person for me?" The relationship will only move to the next stage if you recognize mutual compatibility and accept each other's imperfections.

2. The Sixth Month: The Reality Check Stage

By the six-month mark, the relationship becomes more serious. This is a phase where mutual trust and intimacy are tested.

Here, you learn more about your partner's family, friends, and their past. The initial attraction fades, and security takes precedence.

Arguments and disagreements are natural at this time. The future of the relationship depends on how you resolve these issues together. Relationships that don't falter here are likely to move towards marriage or a long-term commitment.

3. The Ninth Month: Will They Be There for a Lifetime?

The ninth month is like a 'final test' for a relationship. Here, love is not just a feeling but becomes a responsibility. Serious discussions about the future take place. It's a time when you clearly understand how compatible you both are in terms of finances, career goals, and lifestyles.

Couples who successfully complete nine months can fully understand each other. Love and compromise become visible here. After this stage, the chances of the relationship breaking down are very low.

Why This Rule?

Following this '3-6-9' rule helps you move forward with a clear understanding at each stage of the relationship, rather than blindly trusting your partner. It enables you to identify 'red flags' in the relationship early on and make the right decisions. In short, love is not a race, but a journey of mutual understanding and growth.