    Thanksgiving 2022: Amazing Cocktail recipes you can try out this year

    Thanksgiving is celebrated on November 24, and the best way to celebrate this festivities is by having a perfectly paired cocktail to tie your meal together seamlessly. Here are some recipes you can try out this year.

    Thanksgiving 2022: Amazing Cocktail recipes you can try out this year sur
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there is nothing better than a special meal paired with a cocktail to tie your feed together seamlessly. Sure, you could break open your favourite bottle of wine; thanksgiving dinners make a special occasion with cocktails all the more special. 

    Apple cider with JD Fire

    Ingredients:

    • ½ piece of lemon
    • One tablespoon of brown sugar
    • Two ice cubes
    • 45 ml of Jack Daniel’s Fire
    • 235 ml of apple cider

    Instructions: Rim the glasses. Carefully pour half a lemon juice onto a plate or a small container. Add the sugar to another container or vessel. Gently use a clean glass, dip it in lemon juice and then brown sugar using circular motions to coat the rim evenly. Pour Jack Daniel’s Fire into the glass with ice cubes or a cocktail bowl. Fill it with apple cider. Please stir it with a spoon or a cinnamon stick. Garnish it with one cinnamon stick and one apple cut into slices.

    Tennessee Toddy

    Ingredients:

    • Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 -60 ml
    • 15 ml of honey
    • 15 ml of lemon juice 
    • 120 ml of hot water

    Instructions: Pour into a heavy mug Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7. Add lemon juice and honey. Pour hot water half a cup in it and stir it continuously. Garnish with whole spices like star anise, cloves and cinnamon sticks.

    Tennessee coffee

    Ingredients:

    • Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 60ml
    • One mug of fine coffee
    • 1 tsp of brown sugar
    • Coffee Creamer
    • Whipped Cream for garnish 
    • Coffee for garnish

    Instructions: Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a cup of coffee. Add a spoonful of cream in it and a spoonful of brown sugar. Top with whipped cream and coffee. Stir and enjoy; garnish the cocktail with whipped cream and coffee.

    ALSO READ: When is Thanksgiving 2022? Know history, tradition, significance of this American holiday

     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
