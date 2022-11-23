Thanksgiving 2022: Amazing Cocktail recipes you can try out this year

Thanksgiving is celebrated on November 24, and the best way to celebrate this festivities is by having a perfectly paired cocktail to tie your meal together seamlessly. Here are some recipes you can try out this year.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there is nothing better than a special meal paired with a cocktail to tie your feed together seamlessly. Sure, you could break open your favourite bottle of wine; thanksgiving dinners make a special occasion with cocktails all the more special.

Apple cider with JD Fire

Ingredients:

½ piece of lemon

One tablespoon of brown sugar

Two ice cubes

45 ml of Jack Daniel’s Fire

235 ml of apple cider

Instructions: Rim the glasses. Carefully pour half a lemon juice onto a plate or a small container. Add the sugar to another container or vessel. Gently use a clean glass, dip it in lemon juice and then brown sugar using circular motions to coat the rim evenly. Pour Jack Daniel’s Fire into the glass with ice cubes or a cocktail bowl. Fill it with apple cider. Please stir it with a spoon or a cinnamon stick. Garnish it with one cinnamon stick and one apple cut into slices.

Tennessee Toddy

Ingredients:

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 -60 ml

15 ml of honey

15 ml of lemon juice

120 ml of hot water

Instructions: Pour into a heavy mug Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7. Add lemon juice and honey. Pour hot water half a cup in it and stir it continuously. Garnish with whole spices like star anise, cloves and cinnamon sticks.

Tennessee coffee

Ingredients:

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 60ml

One mug of fine coffee

1 tsp of brown sugar

Coffee Creamer

Whipped Cream for garnish

Coffee for garnish

Instructions: Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a cup of coffee. Add a spoonful of cream in it and a spoonful of brown sugar. Top with whipped cream and coffee. Stir and enjoy; garnish the cocktail with whipped cream and coffee.

