Telangana tops list of states in India for organ donation in 2023, women dominate as live donors

In 2023, India saw a record 18,378 organ transplants, with women outnumbering men as live donors. Telangana led the nation in organ donations from deceased individuals, while Delhi had the highest number of kidney transplant recipients. Despite these positive trends, the organ donation rate remains low at less than one per million people.

There were 16,542 organ donations in 2023, with more women being live donors. When a living individual gives an organ or portion of an organ to another person for transplantation, that person is considered a live organ donor. While kidneys are the most commonly donated living organs, liver segments can also be given.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports that 5,651 men and 9,784 women donated organs in the previous year. A single transgender individual also contributed. In 2023, 15,436 liver donors were registered overall. Organ transplants from both deceased and live donors totaled 18,378—a record high.

The statistics revealed a higher number of deceased male donors, with 844 men donating organs, compared to 255 women. Overall, from January to December, there were 13,426 kidney transplants, followed by 4,491 liver transplants and 221 heart transplants.

With 252 cadaver (dead) donors, Telangana led the nation in organ donation; Tamil Nadu and Karnataka came in second and third, respectively, with 178 donors. Delhi led the list of states with 2,576 kidney transplant patients; Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra recorded 1,633 and 1,305 instances, respectively. Tamil Nadu also recorded the highest number of heart transplants, with 70 cases last year.

Less than one organ is donated for every million individuals, despite an increasing awareness effort over the previous few years. With 4,990 organ donations in 2013, there has been a noticeable increase. A living donor who is at least eighteen years old can give one kidney or a portion of their liver, according to a study from the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

Up to eight essential organs, including the heart, two lungs, liver, two kidneys, pancreas, and small intestine, as well as many tissues including cornea, bone, skin, and heart valves, can be donated by a brain stem dead donor at any age.

While the nation's annual total of organ transplants has grown from 4,990 in 2013 to 17,168 in 2023. "However, the organ donation rate in our country still continues to be less than 1 per million population," claimed the Ministry of Health. It is better for brain-stem dead people to give their organs before their hearts stop beating. The research said there are a lot of myths and misconceptions about organ donation that need to be cleared up.

Latest Videos