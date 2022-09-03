Teachers' Day 2022: APJ Abdul Kalam to Aristotle; 7 famous quotes to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

Here are a few quotes of famous authors for Teacher's Day 2022 that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp which truly describe the importance of teachers in our life.

There is no denying that teachers are among the most significant people in our society. They offer kids a goal and motivate them to work hard and achieve in life. Teachers are the key factor in a child's readiness for the future since today's youth will be the leaders of tomorrow.

In India, Teachers' Day is observed on September 5 in celebration of teachers for their vital roles in influencing students' lives. Teachers' Day is observed worldwide on October 5 each year. It is observed to mark the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as both India's second president and first vice president and who had a passion for education.

Here is a look at 7 quotes by famous authors that truly describe the importance of teachers in our life: