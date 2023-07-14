Sweeteners may increase risk of developing type two diabetes or heart disease: WHO

According to Jason Montez, a scientist specializing in nutrition, obesity, and diet-related non-communicable diseases at the WHO, if non-sugar sweeteners are used as a way to manage body weight or to improve your health, individuals may not get the results they are hoping for.

Do artificial sweeteners help with weight loss? According to Jason Montez, Scientist (Nutrition, Obesity, & Diet-related NCDs) at the World Health Organisation, the use of artificial sweeteners may not lead to the desired results in terms of weight loss or overall health improvement. Montez emphasized that scientific evidence suggests that prolonged consumption of non-sugar sweeteners may not effectively control body weight and could potentially increase the risk of developing conditions such as type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular diseases like heart disease and stroke.

During his participation in WHO's 'Science in 5' program, Montez clarified that the WHO does not recommend reverting to consuming excessive amounts of sugar. He emphasized that sugar still poses significant health risks and that the WHO advises limiting daily sugar intake. The recommended guidelines suggest that less than 10% of daily calories should come from free sugars (often referred to as added sugars), and an even better target is consuming less than 5% of daily calories from such sugars.

As an example, for an individual consuming 2000 calories per day, this would mean consuming less than 50g of sugar or, ideally, less than 25g of sugar. When asked about sweeteners marketed as plant-based or natural, Montez explained that the WHO's guidance does not differentiate between individual sweeteners or distinguish between so-called natural and artificial sweeteners. This is because all sweeteners, including sugar, follow the same biological pathway in terms of how our taste receptors perceive sweetness and how their consumption may impact body weight and the risk of diseases.

When asked about ways to reduce sugar or added sugar in our diet, the WHO scientist provided the following advice: "Nowadays, a wide range of foods and beverages contain free sugars, added sugars, non-sugar sweeteners, or a combination thereof. Many of these sugars are hidden in foods that don't necessarily taste sweet, such as bread, soups, salad dressings, potato chips, and various other products. While it may not always be effortless, it is possible to lower your sugar intake without relying on non-sugar sweeteners by reducing the overall sweetness in your diet."

The scientist recommended reading the nutrition information on packaged goods and incorporating more unsweetened foods and beverages into your daily meals. A great starting point is to replace sweetened beverages with water or unsweetened alternatives.

Additionally, choosing foods that naturally contain sugars, like fruits, can satisfy cravings for something sweet. By following these strategies, over time, the intense desire for sweet things is likely to diminish. As an added benefit, avoiding foods and beverages that contain added sugars or non-sugar sweeteners contributes to an overall improvement in the nutritional quality of your diet. This is because such items are often highly processed and offer limited nutritional value.