Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from

    Solar Eclipse 2023: It is advised that pregnant women remain indoors throughout the entire duration of a solar eclipse and also refrain from sleeping or taking frequent naps. Here are five specially curated health fixes for expecting moms during the eclipse.

    Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 6:58 PM IST

    Here are some five major suggestions given to expectant moms so that they can avoid health issues during solar eclipses. If you are expecting, run your eyes through them:  

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 6:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment RBA

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment

    Numerology Prediction for April 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 20, 2023: Tough day for Gemini, good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 20, 2023: Tough day for Gemini, good day for Leo

    Surya Grahan on zodiac sign: Capricorn to Aries- know how hybrid solar eclipse will affect your health, money RBA

    Surya Grahan on zodiac sign: Capricorn to Aries- know how hybrid solar eclipse will affect your health, money

    Surya Grahan 2023: Know how to watch 'Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse' online for free in India RBA

    Surya Grahan 2023: Know how to watch 'Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse' online for free in India

    Recent Stories

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon