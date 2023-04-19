Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from
Solar Eclipse 2023: It is advised that pregnant women remain indoors throughout the entire duration of a solar eclipse and also refrain from sleeping or taking frequent naps. Here are five specially curated health fixes for expecting moms during the eclipse.
Here are some five major suggestions given to expectant moms so that they can avoid health issues during solar eclipses. If you are expecting, run your eyes through them:
- Pregnant women are recommended to stay inside the entire time of a solar eclipse because being outside during this time could have adverse effects on both the mother and the unborn child. According to conventional wisdom, even the eclipse's shadow shouldn't touch the unborn infant.
-
ALSO READ: NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more
- Direct or indirect solar eclipse viewing is not advised for expectant mothers. Their eyes and general health may suffer as a result of this.
- It is advised to stay away from food during an eclipse since it is thought that the eclipse's adverse effects may taint it. However, eating well-washed fruits is recommended if you are hungry.
- They should avoid naps and sleep during a solar eclipse.
- They should refrain from using anything sharp, such as needles, scissors, knives, etc. According to religious doctrine, doing this might hurt the unborn child physically.
Also Read: From healthy detachments to honest conversations- 5 tips for avoiding toxic situations with your partner