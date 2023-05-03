Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat

Just because it's summer, one cannot relinquish their workout schedule. Exercising during summer comes with its own set of rules. Especially in a country like India, where it's very humid, one can easily over-stress, which is unsuitable for one's health.

To avoid making such a mistake, make a check-list and follow these ten tips:

1. Workout during the more cool parts of the day: Either work out early in the morning, between 5 am and 8 am, or later in the evening, post 5 pm. Avoid the heat of the sun on your head. Try to work out under shade. Nothing is better than jumping in the pool for a swim.



2. Do not make the mistake of avoiding water till thirsty: Your body uses water to regulate temperature while exercising during summer. Not hydrating yourself properly will lead to the failure of this cooling system. Fatigue will set in faster than you think.

ALSO READ: 'Don't take stardom for granted': Salman Khan slammed by netizens for bad performance; know details



3. Overhydration can also be a problem: Drinking too much water can cause hyponatremia (low blood sodium). Planning a hydration chart may help.



4. Sports drinks are a BIG no: Sports drinks are a calorie hub. Fresh fruits and vegetables provide your body with the electrolytes you need.



5. Eating protein before a workout may be a wrong move: Research shows that protein intake before exercise causes a rise in basal temperature. This means, during summer, the more protein you have, the hotter you will get.



6. Choose the proper workout attire: Wear dry-fit clothes, as they dry faster when you are sweating. Even though many favoured cotton, it absorbs sweat and gets heavy.



7. Do not forget to apply sunscreen: Apply sunscreen even if it is partly cloudy, preferably a sweat-proof one.



8. Check yourself: Do not let yourself go to the limit, where you get a heat stroke or faint from exhaustion. Stop if you feel weak or dizzy or have headaches and muscle cramps.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret'