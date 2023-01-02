Suffering from Diabetes? Here are 5 ways to manage sugar level post-holiday season

A person with diabetes should be physically active over the holiday season, manage their meals, and take their medicine on schedule. Know how to monitor your blood sugar levels during festivities.

The most wonderful season of the year is just around the corner. The New Year week is all about attending and hosting parties, dressing up in beautiful apparel, indulging in delectable delicacies with friends, or going on vacation travels with family, among other things. People are looking forward to the new year celebrations with considerable zest and enthusiasm after years of Covid restrictions.

Unfortunately, our physicians and advisors advise some of us to keep it all to a minimum. Celebrations can be different for everyone, but we can make minor adjustments to make the end of the year more enjoyable for everyone. People with diabetes must manage their blood sugar levels during celebrations. A diabetic should be physically active over the holiday season and manage their meals and medicine on schedule.

Here are some key reminders for diabetes over the Christmas season.

Limit your alcohol consumption.

New Year's Eve is all about partying and drinking. Alcohol on an empty stomach might be extremely dangerous for diabetics. The greatest approach would be to replace alcoholic beverages with diet sodas, calorie-free beverages, and teas.

Healthy Diabetic Meals and Drinks

We normally engage in binge eating on occasion. Controlling your diet and eating in portions are essential. Non-starchy veggies such as spinach, broccoli, and green beans should be included in a healthy food plan. Consume whole foods rather than heavily processed stuff. Instead of cold drinks, soda, and other sugary beverages, try coconut water and low-fat smoothies made with mixed fruits.

Maintain your physical fitness.

Make it a point to exercise for 15 to 30 minutes daily, no matter how busy you are. Any physical exercise, from brisk walking to running or yoga, will help you regulate your blood sugar levels.

Avoid sugar-laden sweets and desserts.

Diabetics are advised to avoid heavy sugary treats such as cakes, pastries, and cookies throughout this holiday season. Sugar levels will rise if you consume too many sweets. If you have a sweet taste, go for low-sugar handmade sweets like kheer and rabdi.

Choose your evening snacks carefully.

Consume healthful snacks such as salads, soups, and almonds. At gatherings, an unrestricted buffet may tempt you to consume harmful foods. Steamed foods are preferable to fatty and creamy ones. Increase your fibre intake with salads and vegetables for better blood sugar management.