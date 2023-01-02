Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suffering from Diabetes? Here are 5 ways to manage sugar level post-holiday season

    A person with diabetes should be physically active over the holiday season, manage their meals, and take their medicine on schedule. Know how to monitor your blood sugar levels during festivities.

    Suffering from Diabetes? Here are 5 ways to manage sugar level post-holiday season RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    The most wonderful season of the year is just around the corner. The New Year week is all about attending and hosting parties, dressing up in beautiful apparel, indulging in delectable delicacies with friends, or going on vacation travels with family, among other things. People are looking forward to the new year celebrations with considerable zest and enthusiasm after years of Covid restrictions.

    Unfortunately, our physicians and advisors advise some of us to keep it all to a minimum. Celebrations can be different for everyone, but we can make minor adjustments to make the end of the year more enjoyable for everyone. People with diabetes must manage their blood sugar levels during celebrations. A diabetic should be physically active over the holiday season and manage their meals and medicine on schedule.

    Also Read: SHOCKING: Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Citadel due to her health issue? Read report

    Here are some key reminders for diabetes over the Christmas season.

    Limit your alcohol consumption.
    New Year's Eve is all about partying and drinking. Alcohol on an empty stomach might be extremely dangerous for diabetics. The greatest approach would be to replace alcoholic beverages with diet sodas, calorie-free beverages, and teas.

    Healthy Diabetic Meals and Drinks
    We normally engage in binge eating on occasion. Controlling your diet and eating in portions are essential. Non-starchy veggies such as spinach, broccoli, and green beans should be included in a healthy food plan. Consume whole foods rather than heavily processed stuff. Instead of cold drinks, soda, and other sugary beverages, try coconut water and low-fat smoothies made with mixed fruits.

    Maintain your physical fitness.
    Make it a point to exercise for 15 to 30 minutes daily, no matter how busy you are. Any physical exercise, from brisk walking to running or yoga, will help you regulate your blood sugar levels.

    Also Read: Video and Pictures: BTS' J-Hope performs at Times Square on New Year's eve in the rain

    Avoid sugar-laden sweets and desserts.
    Diabetics are advised to avoid heavy sugary treats such as cakes, pastries, and cookies throughout this holiday season. Sugar levels will rise if you consume too many sweets. If you have a sweet taste, go for low-sugar handmade sweets like kheer and rabdi.

    Choose your evening snacks carefully.
    Consume healthful snacks such as salads, soups, and almonds. At gatherings, an unrestricted buffet may tempt you to consume harmful foods. Steamed foods are preferable to fatty and creamy ones. Increase your fibre intake with salads and vegetables for better blood sugar management.

     

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares pic with pregnant wife Priscilla Chan sends New Year wishes set to welcome third child gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares pic with pregnant wife Priscilla Chan, set to welcome third child

    Quit Smoking NOW: In 2023 use these tips to avoid nicotine and be healthy RBA

    Quit Smoking NOW: In 2023 use these tips to avoid nicotine and be healthy

    Daily Horoscope for January 2 2023 Gemini Leo Scorpio Aquarius Virgo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 2, 2023: Difficult day for Gemini, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 2 to January 8 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 2 to January 8

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 2 to January 8 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 2 to January 8

    Recent Stories

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur does not have many creative players in the team - Antonio Conte after loss to Aston Villa-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham doesn't have many creative players in the team' - Conte after loss to Villa

    AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation - adt

    AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation

    Salman Khurshid takes to Facebook over his 'roasting' for Rahul Gandhi 'superhuman' remark

    Salman Khurshid takes to Facebook after 'roasting' over calling Rahul Gandhi a 'superhuman'

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares pic with pregnant wife Priscilla Chan sends New Year wishes set to welcome third child gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares pic with pregnant wife Priscilla Chan, set to welcome third child

    Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer claims how Sheezan's mental health got impacted by being in custody vma

    Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer claims how Sheezan's mental health got impacted by being in custody

    Recent Videos

    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon