    Stunning B-town star Sara Ali Khan kick-starts her prep for Christmas vacation, check out the video

    Sara Ali Khan recently shared her workout video on social media as she prepares for the Christmas vacation, motivating everyone to follow a healthy and fit lifestyle. Check out the video and get inspired. 

    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan is one of this generation's most sought-after Bollywood actresses. Besides impressing the audience with her acting chops, the 27-year-old keeps them entertained with her quirky videos on social media. Recently, Sara gave her fans a sneak peek into her Christmas vacation preparation by sharing a video of her energy-packed workout routine on Instagram.

    Sara Ali Khan is an inspiration for many because of her impressive weight-loss journey. She often posts videos of her workout routines to fans motivated to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle. And once again, the Simmba actress gives us major fitness goals with her latest workout video on Instagram. In the video, the fitness enthusiast performs strenuous workouts in a black sports bra, matching her shorts and sports shoes. From running on the treadmill to doing planks and squats, Sara Ali Khan performs all the exercises with full energy.
    "Monday motivation. JK is prepping for Christmas Vacation," said her humorous caption on her Instagram post.
    Check out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post here:

     

    After seeing her video, one of the users commented, "Perfect motivation. Thanks for being motivational and an inspirational figure for many." Another user wrote, "Wow." her comment section was flooded with many hearts and fire emojis. 
    On her work front, after she starred in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Danush, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming project, which remains untitled as of now, with  Vicky Kaushal as her co-star. She will also share the screen space with Vikrant Massey in the movie Gaslight, which Pawan Kripalini directs.
    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
