The monsoon season has arrived. To avoid health problems caused by changing weather, it's crucial to include certain healthy foods in your daily diet. Saying no to these foods could lead to significant health consequences.

The monsoon season brings joy and rejuvenation. However, during this time, our bodies are more susceptible to various infections. Waterborne diseases, colds, fevers, and diarrhea are common during the monsoon. Proper dietary habits are essential to strengthen our immunity and stay healthy.

Boiled or Purified Water:

Clean drinking water is paramount during the monsoon. Rainwater mixes with groundwater, increasing the risk of contamination. This can lead to waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and jaundice. Therefore, it's best to drink boiled water that has been cooled down after boiling for at least 10-15 minutes. Filtered water is also a safe option. Drinking enough water keeps the body hydrated and helps flush out toxins.

Immunity-Boosting Foods:

Since immunity tends to be lower during the monsoon, it's important to consume foods that boost it. Vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables like oranges, amla, lemons, papayas, and bell peppers are particularly beneficial. Additionally, ginger, garlic, and pepper are natural immunity boosters that can provide relief from colds and coughs. These can be added to soups, rasam, or tea.

Freshly Cooked Hot Meals:

Avoid cold, uncooked foods during the monsoon. Open foods like salads, sandwiches, and pani puri sold outside are more likely to harbor bacteria. Consuming freshly cooked hot meals is good for digestion and helps prevent infections. Soups, rasam, and porridge are good choices.

Light, Easily Digestible Foods:

Our digestive system tends to be sluggish during the monsoon. Therefore, it's essential to eat easily digestible foods that are low in spice and oil. Rice porridge, ragi porridge, lentils, and water-rich vegetables are good options.

Bitter Vegetables:

Bitter vegetables like neem leaves and bitter gourd are highly beneficial during the monsoon. Their antibacterial properties help prevent health problems. Neem leaves can be added to food or consumed as juice. Bitter gourd can be cooked as a stir-fry or curry.

Spicy Soups and Rasams:

Hot, spicy soups and rasams are comforting during the monsoon and provide relief from colds and coughs. Tomato rasam, pepper rasam, or vegetable soup made with pepper, ginger, garlic, cumin, and turmeric are beneficial. They help reduce congestion and improve immunity.

Wash Fruits and Vegetables Thoroughly:

Fruits and vegetables are more likely to carry bacteria and pesticides during the monsoon. Therefore, wash them thoroughly in saltwater or warm water before cooking or eating. Soaking leafy vegetables and cauliflower in warm water for a few minutes before washing is recommended.

Avoid Sour Foods:

It's best to avoid sour and tangy foods (e.g., pickles, chutneys, excessive yogurt) during the monsoon. These can cause gas and indigestion. They can also worsen colds and throat irritation.

Maintain Hand Hygiene:

In addition to dietary habits, hand hygiene is crucial. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap after using the restroom, before eating, and before cooking. This is a vital preventive measure against foodborne illnesses.

By following these dietary habits during the monsoon, you can stay healthy and avoid infections. Take care of your health and enjoy this monsoon season.