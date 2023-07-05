Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches

    Discover the spiritual wonders of Kerala with its famous churches. From St. Mary's Forane to Santa Cruz Basilica, explore architectural marvels that blend faith, history, and culture, creating a truly enchanting experience. Embark on a spiritual journey through the captivating churches of Kerala

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Kerala, the pristine southern state of India, is renowned for its serene backwaters, lush greenery, and vibrant culture. Amidst this picturesque landscape, Kerala is also home to numerous magnificent churches, bearing testimony to the state's rich religious heritage. These architectural marvels not only showcase exquisite craftsmanship but also provide a spiritual haven for devotees and visitors alike. In this article, we embark on a journey to discover the famous churches of Kerala, delving into their historical significance and architectural splendor.

    St. Mary's Forane Church, Athirampuzha
    Located in the enchanting district of Kottayam, St. Mary's Forane Church in Athirampuzha stands as a symbol of faith and devotion. This ancient church dates back to the 9th century and is renowned for its remarkable blend of Kerala and European architectural styles. The highlight of this sacred place is the annual feast of St. Sebastian, attracting hordes of pilgrims who seek blessings and solace in this holy abode.

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches

    St. Francis Church, Fort Kochi
    Steeped in history, St. Francis Church in Fort Kochi holds a significant place in Kerala's religious landscape. Constructed in 1503, it is one of the oldest European churches in India. This colonial-era structure served as the final resting place of Vasco da Gama, the legendary Portuguese explorer, before his remains were later transferred to Portugal. The church's simplicity, adorned with whitewashed walls and wooden interiors, adds to its timeless charm and allure.

    Edappally Church (St. George Syro-Malabar Catholic Forane Church) 
    Nestled in the bustling town of Edappally, near Kochi, the St. George Syro-Malabar Catholic Forane Church is a beacon of spirituality. With origins dating back to the 6th century, this church is renowned for its rich history and architectural grandeur. Devotees flock to witness the annual feast of St. George, the patron saint of warriors, celebrated with great pomp and devotion. The church's intricate carvings, vibrant murals, and imposing facade make it a must-visit destination for both the faithful and those captivated by architectural marvels.

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches

    Santa Cruz Basilica, Kochi
    Step into the historic Fort Kochi, and you will encounter the resplendent Santa Cruz Basilica. Built-in the late 19th century, this grand basilica boasts stunning Gothic architecture, adorned with elegant spires and magnificent stained glass windows. Its awe-inspiring interiors, adorned with intricate paintings and sculptures, create a tranquil ambiance that invites visitors to immerse themselves in prayer and reflection. The basilica's significance extends beyond its architectural beauty, as it serves as a focal point for various religious ceremonies and cultural events.

    Vallarpadam Church (Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom)
    Perched on the serene Vallarpadam Island, near Kochi, the Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom (Vallarpadam Church) holds a special place in the hearts of the faithful. Dedicated to the Virgin Mary, this church is revered by people of different faiths. The annual feast of Vallarpadathamma draws countless devotees who seek blessings and solace. The church's picturesque location, combined with its stunning architecture and sacred atmosphere, makes it an ideal destination for spiritual seekers and those seeking solace in a tranquil environment.

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches

    As we conclude our spiritual journey through the famous churches of Kerala, we realize that these architectural gems are not only symbols of religious devotion but also cultural treasures. Whether it's the ancient St. Mary's Forane Church in Athirampuzha or the majestic Santa Cruz Basilica in Kochi, each church offers a unique experience that blends spirituality, history, and artistry. So, come and embark on your own pilgrimage, and let the enchanting churches of Kerala captivate your heart and soul, leaving an indelible mark on your spiritual journey.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
