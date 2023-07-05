Malabar Parotta to Kozhikode Biriyani: 7 authentic culinary experiences of Kerala

Explore the exquisite flavors of Kerala's cuisine with this article on 7 famous foods. From appam with stew to Karimeen Pollichathu, indulge in a culinary journey that will leave you craving for more. Discover the gastronomic delights of Kerala's rich and diverse culinary heritage.

Kerala, the enchanting coastal state nestled in the southern part of India, is not only famous for its breathtaking landscapes but also for its rich and diverse cuisine. The culinary treasures of Kerala are a harmonious blend of aromatic spices, coconut-infused delicacies, and a plethora of flavors that tantalize the taste buds. From hearty breakfast options to mouthwatering seafood delights and delectable desserts, Kerala offers a gastronomic journey like no other. In this article, we invite you to explore seven famous foods of Kerala that are sure to leave you craving for more.

Appam with Stew

Kickstart your culinary adventure with a plate of appam with stew, a quintessential Kerala breakfast. Appam is a soft and fluffy pancake made from fermented rice batter. Its delicate lace-like edges and spongy center make it the perfect companion to a fragrant and flavorful stew. The stew is made with a medley of vegetables, simmered in coconut milk, and infused with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and bay leaves. This comforting combination is a true feast for the senses, leaving you satisfied and ready to take on the day.

Puttu and Kadala Curry

For a traditional Kerala breakfast experience, indulge in puttu and kadala curry. Puttu, a cylindrical steamed rice cake, is made by layering ground rice and grated coconut. It is often served alongside kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of aromatic spices. The combination of the soft and crumbly puttu with the robust flavors of the curry creates a delightful balance that will keep you coming back for more.

Karimeen Pollichathu

If you're a seafood lover, then Karimeen Pollichathu is a must-try delicacy from Kerala. Karimeen, a freshwater fish found abundantly in Kerala's backwaters, is marinated in a tangy mixture of red chili powder, turmeric, and other spices. It is then wrapped in a banana leaf and pan-fried to perfection. The result is a succulent and flavorsome fish with a hint of smokiness from the banana leaf. The combination of spices and the unique cooking technique make Karimeen Pollichathu an unforgettable culinary experience.

Malabar Parotta with Chicken Curry

No food journey through Kerala is complete without savoring the heavenly combination of Malabar Parotta and Chicken Curry. Malabar parotta is a flaky and layered flatbread made from flour, oil, and water. When paired with the spicy and aromatic chicken curry, cooked with coconut milk and a blend of spices, it creates a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving for more. The soft and flaky parotta serves as the perfect accompaniment to mop up the rich and luscious gravy of the chicken curry.

Erissery

Erissery, a traditional Kerala dish, is a delectable medley of pumpkin or yam, cooked with coconut, cumin, turmeric, and other spices. The combination of flavors creates a harmonious blend of sweetness, spice, and creaminess. Erissery is often served with steamed rice and other accompaniments, making it a wholesome and satisfying meal. With its rich and comforting flavors, this dish holds a special place in Kerala's culinary heritage.

Kozhikode Biryani

For biryani enthusiasts, the Kozhikode Biryani from Kerala is a culinary masterpiece that must not be missed. Fragrant basmati rice, tender meat (usually chicken or mutton), and a unique blend of spices are meticulously cooked together to create a biryani that is bursting with flavors. The subtle aroma of spices and the tender meat make each bite a delightful experience. Kozhikode Biryani showcases the culinary expertise of Kerala and is a testament to the state's rich food culture.

Payasam

No journey through Kerala's cuisine is complete without indulging in the heavenly delight of payasam. Payasam is a sweet and creamy pudding made with milk, rice, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts. It is often served during festive occasions and special celebrations. The rich and velvety texture, coupled with the aromatic spices, creates a dessert that is truly irresistible. Every spoonful of payasam is a burst of sweetness that lingers on your palate, leaving you with a contented smile.

Kerala's famous foods offer a tantalizing experience that showcases the state's rich culinary heritage. From the fluffy appam with stew to the flavorful Karimeen Pollichathu and the aromatic Kozhikode Biryani, each dish represents a unique blend of spices and flavors that will transport you to a world of gastronomic delight. Whether you're a seafood lover, a spice enthusiast, or someone with a sweet tooth, Kerala's cuisine has something to offer for everyone. So, embark on this culinary journey and immerse yourself in the magical flavors of Kerala, where every bite tells a story of tradition, passion, and unforgettable taste.