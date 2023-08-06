Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skinimalism: Know all about this new minimalistic Skincare routine

    Skinimalism is a new skincare trend where you avoid complex steps for your skincare.Understand how you adopt simple skincare routines to work towards your goal of getting healthy skin. Be minimalistic! by Leona Merlin Antony

    Skinimalism: Know all about this new minimalistic Skincare routine LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    Skinimalism is a new approach to skincare. Just like most other lifestyle changes adopt, the method to go through this process is by being minimal. Skinimalism lets you understand that the complex skincare routines we try to adapt to are very unnecessary. It throws light on the fact that true skincare essentially starts when you become more mindful of the products you use for your skin. Let us decode what skinimalism actually is about and how it benefits our skin.

    1. Minimalism in Skincare

    The definition of skinimalism is as simple as that. We adopt minimalistic living changes into our lifestyle and even our home decor. In the same way, we try to listen to our skin and decrypt what it really wants for its growth. This capsulated skincare routine helps you to develop a sustainable yet effective pampering for your skin.

    2. Quality, not Quantity

    With constant information flood, we have reached a belief that, the more the number of products, the better skincare you receive. Skinimalism tries to break off from that belief and make us understand its falsity. Skincare is not about the "quantity" it is truly about the "quality".

    3. Regaining Skin Barrier

    Our skin barrier has been compromised for our experimentation with a variety of skin products. Skinimalism lets you regain that. The number of people who have highly sensitised and irritable skin is on the rise. This approach helps you ditch the constant change of ingredients provided for your skin.

    ALSO READ: Independence Day 2023: 7 distinct ways to celebrate the day at your Office

    4. Skin Physiology 

    When you study the physiology of your largest organ, you understand that our skin has the capacity to maintain the incredible health of skin cells if supplied with limited catalysts. Skinimalism lets you go off the thought that you need to take the ultimate ownership of your skin health. It takes you off of that burden.

    5. Less Products for Maximum Benefits

    The ideal skincare routine is to be followed which includes- cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen. Then select products and serums according to your skin concerns. For instance, if you struggle with acne-prone skin, go for products containing salicylic active. Similarly, opt for hyaluronic acid if you have dry skin. 

    6. Skin Detox

    Skinimalism teaches us how our skin needs a day off or two from all this. It is advised that we must leave our skin as it is for 2 days so that it gets its time for self-repair. After the break, you can resume your skincare routine as before. 

    ALSO READ: Dras to Chambal Valley: Know reasons why they are on danger list

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unforgettable Football Highlights: 7 iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history MSW EAI

    Unforgettable Football Highlights: 7 iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history

    Your guide to a balanced complexion: 7 essential tips for managing Oily Skin MSW EAI

    Your guide to a balanced complexion: 7 essential tips for managing Oily Skin

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share with your besties RBA

    Happy Friendship Day: Best wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share with your besties

    Numerology Prediction for August 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for August 6, 2023: Be cautious Leo, Libra; good day for Pisces and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for August 6, 2023: Be cautious Leo, Libra; good day for Pisces and more

    Recent Stories

    Telangana folk singer activist Gummadi Vittal Rao aka Gaddar passes away at 77 gcw

    Telangana folk singer, activist Gummadi Vittal Rao aka Gaddar passes away at 77

    Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on August 7 AAP issues whip to its members gcw

    Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on August 7, AAP issues whip to its members

    Tecno Pova 5 Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11; Here's what you can expect

    Dras to Chambal Valley: Know reasons why they are on danger list LMA

    Dras to Chambal Valley: Know reasons why they are on danger list

    Karnataka: Farmer earns whopping 1 crore rupees in 4 months growing tomatoes on 7-acre land

    Karnataka: Farmer earns whopping 1 crore rupees in 4 months growing tomatoes on 7-acre land

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon