Skinimalism: Know all about this new minimalistic Skincare routine

Skinimalism is a new skincare trend where you avoid complex steps for your skincare.Understand how you adopt simple skincare routines to work towards your goal of getting healthy skin. Be minimalistic! by Leona Merlin Antony

Skinimalism is a new approach to skincare. Just like most other lifestyle changes adopt, the method to go through this process is by being minimal. Skinimalism lets you understand that the complex skincare routines we try to adapt to are very unnecessary. It throws light on the fact that true skincare essentially starts when you become more mindful of the products you use for your skin. Let us decode what skinimalism actually is about and how it benefits our skin.

1. Minimalism in Skincare

The definition of skinimalism is as simple as that. We adopt minimalistic living changes into our lifestyle and even our home decor. In the same way, we try to listen to our skin and decrypt what it really wants for its growth. This capsulated skincare routine helps you to develop a sustainable yet effective pampering for your skin.

2. Quality, not Quantity

With constant information flood, we have reached a belief that, the more the number of products, the better skincare you receive. Skinimalism tries to break off from that belief and make us understand its falsity. Skincare is not about the "quantity" it is truly about the "quality".

3. Regaining Skin Barrier

Our skin barrier has been compromised for our experimentation with a variety of skin products. Skinimalism lets you regain that. The number of people who have highly sensitised and irritable skin is on the rise. This approach helps you ditch the constant change of ingredients provided for your skin.

4. Skin Physiology

When you study the physiology of your largest organ, you understand that our skin has the capacity to maintain the incredible health of skin cells if supplied with limited catalysts. Skinimalism lets you go off the thought that you need to take the ultimate ownership of your skin health. It takes you off of that burden.

5. Less Products for Maximum Benefits

The ideal skincare routine is to be followed which includes- cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen. Then select products and serums according to your skin concerns. For instance, if you struggle with acne-prone skin, go for products containing salicylic active. Similarly, opt for hyaluronic acid if you have dry skin.

6. Skin Detox

Skinimalism teaches us how our skin needs a day off or two from all this. It is advised that we must leave our skin as it is for 2 days so that it gets its time for self-repair. After the break, you can resume your skincare routine as before.

