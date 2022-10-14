Skincare during pregnancy: Avoid these chemical-infused products on your skin

Around 60% of the products you apply on your skin get directly absorbed in your bloodstream and impact the little bun in your oven. Hence it would be best if you avoided it, especially during pregnancy.

If you click on this, we believe congratulations are for you. Your life is about to change, and it makes sense that your skincare lineup should follow suit. Why do you ask? Well, to put it simply, around 60% of the products you apply to your skin get directly absorbed in your bloodstream, which presently impacts the little bun in your oven. According to experts, The pregnancy skincare market in India is primarily restricted to just stretch marks, while the skin issues during this time are so many! At Origin, we are looking to solve this problem with bump-safe solutions for several skin concerns. Anything absorbed into your body during pregnancy or breastfeeding can also affect your baby's body. Here are a few pointers listed by Agarwal on why it is essential to triple-check your skincare ingredient labels and ensure that you only use formulations that are safe for you and your baby.

Unfortunately, more than 95% of products in the market are formulated with at least one ingredient that falls in a grey area regarding safety during pregnancy or nursing. Popular skincare treatments include actives such as Retinol (anti-ageing treatments), Salicylic Acid (anti-acne treatments), AHAs (exfoliants), Oxybenzone (sunscreens) and phenoxyethanol (a super common preservative across all product categories) - ingredients that are a strict no for pregnant or breastfeeding moms. Suppose these chemicals or actives are absorbed in your bloodstream for a long and consistent time. In that case, it can have detrimental effects as severe as loss of foetus or birthing defects, complications in pregnancy or a weakened immune system for the baby. Not to forget that they can also flare up your current skin conditions like eczema and rosacea. Chemical filters like oxybenzone are also alleged to be hormone disruptors. Even certain essential oils, if used in large quantities, can have concerning effects. Your health and your baby must triple-check the label of anything you choose to use.

