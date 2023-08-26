Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin bounty: 5 incredible advantages of Ginger Oil

    It makes your skin brighter and firm. Ginger oil also helps boost collagen production in the skin and improves skin elasticity. Massaging ginger oil on the face after diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut, argan oil, or olive oil two or three times a day can give you a youthful appearance.

    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

    It makes your skin brighter and firm. Ginger oil also helps boost collagen production in the skin and improves skin elasticity. Massaging ginger oil on the face after diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut, argan oil, or olive oil two or three times a day can give you a youthful appearance. Yes, you can put ginger oil directly on your skin. Ginger oil has many healing properties, including anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects, which can help reduce skin irritation, redness, and swelling. A high-performance ingredient, ginger can help to flush out toxins and improve skin softness, uncovering a younger, fresher look. Ginger is also useful for lymphatic drainage and improving the cells' oxygen supply for optimal health. Ginger oil is ideal for lightening scars due to its active ingredient, antioxidant gingerol, which fights skin-damaging free radicals and promotes a smooth and even skin tone.

    Here are the 5 amazing skin-friendly benefits of Ginger Oil:

    1. Anti-Ageing:

    Ginger oil is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the skin from oxidative stress and free radicals. This can reduce the signs of premature ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin looking youthful.

    2. Skin Tone Improvement:

    Ginger oil has natural astringent properties that can help improve skin tone by reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots. It can also promote an even complexion.

    3. Acne Prevention:

    Ginger oil contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds that can help prevent and manage acne breakouts. Its soothing properties can calm irritated skin and reduce redness associated with acne.

    4. Scar Reduction:

    Regular use of ginger oil may help fade the appearance of scars, including acne scars and stretch marks. Its ability to promote tissue regeneration can contribute to smoother skin over time.

    5. Improved Circulation:

    Ginger oil can stimulate blood circulation when applied topically. Better blood flow can promote healthier skin by ensuring that cells receive adequate oxygen and nutrients.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
