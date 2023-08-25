Medicinal bounty: 5 Indian ingredients that are powerhouse of benefits

Indian ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and garlic have potential benefits in improving heart health. They can help reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol levels, and improve blood pressure, all of which can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Indian ingredients play a significant role in our overall well-being. And all these ingredients have a unique and integral place. Having good flavour from these ingredients can not only make dishes tasty but can also keep you healthy. In daily life, we use many indian ingredients. It is keeping away from various ailments. Here, we make you aware of spices with great nutritional value. The unique ingredients, provide the all-important Vitamins and contribute to improving vision and lower cholesterol. It fuels your body and helps your body produce energy. Pulses are rich in Vitamins A, B, C and E.

Here are 5 Indian ingredients that are the powerhouse of benefits:

1. Turmeric:

This vibrant yellow spice, commonly used in Indian cuisine, contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. Turmeric is known for its ability to reduce inflammation, ease joint pain, support digestion, and potentially lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

2. Ginger:

Ginger is renowned for its anti-nausea properties and its ability to alleviate motion sickness, morning sickness during pregnancy, and nausea caused by chemotherapy. It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, making it beneficial for digestive health and pain relief.

3. Honey:

Honey has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for various ailments. It possesses antimicrobial properties, making it effective in treating sore throats and coughs. Additionally, honey's antioxidants may help improve heart health and wound healing. Manuka honey, in particular, is known for its potent antibacterial properties.

4. Garlic:

Garlic contains allicin, a bioactive compound with antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. Regular consumption of garlic may help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and strengthen the immune system. It is also known for its potential to reduce the risk of certain cancers.

5. Cinnamon:

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It may help regulate blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes, improve insulin sensitivity, and lower cholesterol. Cinnamon is also known for its antimicrobial effects, which can aid in oral health.

