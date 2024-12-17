Scientists reveal health risks of 8 Disney Princesses: Lung disease for Cinderella, rabies for Belle and more

A study from the University of Twente highlights various health risks faced by Disney princesses, including social isolation, infections, lung disease, fractures, mental health issues, and more.

A recent study suggests that Disney princesses, despite their seemingly perfect lives, may be suffering from various health issues. Researchers from the University of Twente in the Netherlands analyzed eight princesses and found that, beyond their "happily ever after" stories, they face significant real-world health risks.

For instance, Cinderella's exposure to frequent dust could lead to lung disease, while Jasmine's close interactions with her pet tiger, Rajah, put her at risk of zoonotic infections and injuries to her face and spine. Belle, who spends time with the Beast, could be exposed to dangerous infectious diseases, such as brucellosis or rabies.

Also read: As holiday season approaches, experts warn that high-intensity drinking is worse than binge-drinking

The researchers, led by Sanne van Dijk, suggested that Disney should consider addressing these health challenges. Recommendations for improving the princesses' wellbeing include mindfulness practices, psychotherapy, education on cohabitating with animals, and protective measures against infectious diseases and harmful particles. Only then, they suggest, can the princesses truly live "healthily ever after."

1. Snow White - Heart disease, depression, anxiety

As a scullery maid under her wicked stepmother, Snow White’s social interactions are extremely limited, which raises her risk for various health issues.

"An overview of systematic reviews finds a strong positive association between lack of social interaction and cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, and all cause mortality," the researchers explained.

Fortunately, Snow White’s close friendship with the Seven Dwarfs provides a protective buffer against the negative effects of solitude.

2. Jasmine - Zoonotic infection

Like Snow White, Jasmine faces the risk of social isolation, having been raised within the confines of her palace in Agrabah.

Although she has the company of her pet tiger, Rajah, this also exposes her to potential zoonotic infections and the risk of injuries.

"Although Rajah seems like a sweet tiger, its natural instincts could lead to a dangerous and potentially fatal situation — a true Arabian nightmare," the researchers said.

3. Cinderella - Lung disease

After her father's death, Cinderella is forced by her stepmother and two stepsisters to handle all the household chores, putting her at risk for occupational lung disease (OLD).

"Researchers recommend several preventive measures to reduce dust exposure, such as using long broom handles, sprinkling water on dusty floors, and personal protective equipment, none of which are adopted in Cinderella's case," the team explained.

While things improve when her fairy godmother arrives, the glitter she brings along poses another threat to Cinderella’s health.

"These microplastics' ability to penetrate human lung tissue contributes further to OLD development. Rather than a prince, Cinderella needs ongoing respiratory therapy to live happily ever after," the team said.

4. Pocahontas - Painful fractures

One of Pocahontas' signature moves is her dramatic cliff dive, which lasts an impressive nine seconds of freefall. Based on this duration and Pocahontas' likely measurements, researchers estimate that the cliff is at least 250 meters high — nearly five times the world record for a cliff dive.

"Studies on slamming dynamics of diving suggest that hand first dives from heights above merely 12m could already be critical for clavicular compressions," researchers cautioned.

"Hence, a repeat leap would show Pocahontas the monochromatic hues of her x rays instead of the Colours of the Wind, with a symphony of fractures rather than a harmonious tune with nature," they added.

5. Sleeping beauty (Aurora) - Muscle atrophy and bed sores

After pricking her finger on the spindle of an enchanted spinning wheel, Aurora falls into an endless sleep, only to be awakened by true love's kiss. This extended slumber carries several health risks, according to experts.

"Health hazards associated with oversleeping include cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity, and diabetes. Furthermore, systematic reviews have shown that prolonged bedrest is associated with increased risk of pressure ulcers and time dependent muscle atrophy," they added.

6. Mulan - Mental ill health

Throughout the film, Mulan endures honour-based violence and immense pressure from her family. Sadly, studies indicate that such experiences place her at a heightened risk for mental health issues.

"Women facing honour based violence may experience increased levels of mental ill health —such as in the form of anxiety from being forced into living a life they did not choose," the researched warned.

7. Belle - Brucellosis or rabies

According to researchers, Belle’s close interactions with the Beast expose her to several infectious diseases, including brucellosis and rabies. However, things may not have been much better had she chosen Gaston instead.

"Had Belle chosen the Beast's rival in love, Gaston — a narcissist with an ego so inflated it is practically a third character — it would probably have had a worse impact on her mental health," the researchers said.

Also read: FOMO, anxiety, or necessity? Experts reveal the hidden psychology of two-phone carriers

8. Rapunzel - Scalp pain, headaches, and permanent hair loss

Rapunzel is famous for her long hair, which she often uses as a rope. While her flowing locks are certainly striking, they also put her at risk for several unpleasant conditions.

"Through the use of her braid as an elevator cable, Rapunzel's hair follicles are likely to have been damaged from repetitive excessive pulling, a condition known as traction alopecia (TA). In the long run TA can lead to permanent hair loss. A more common symptom, already present in early stage TA, is scalp pain. This can lead to headaches, and subsequently to a mood not even a fairytale princess can brush off," the researchers said.

Latest Videos