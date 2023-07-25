Scabies: Know these 6 solutions to eliminate this skin disease

Scabies if untreated can lead to severe problems on your skin. Learn the six most efficient scabies treatments to reduce symptoms and get rid of scabies mites using topical medications and natural cures. By Leona Merlin Antony

Millions of individuals throughout the world suffer from scabies, an infectious skin infestation brought on by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite that causes itching, rashes, and discomfort. These methods can help you in preventing scabies and restore comfort to your skin, whether you prefer topical treatments, oral meds, or homemade remedies.

1. Permethrin Cream

Permethrin cream is one of the most popular and efficient treatments for scabies. The scabies mites and their eggs are the target of this topical medicine. From the neck to the tips of the toes, apply the cream to clean, dry skin and let it sit there for the required amount of time before rinsing it off.

2. Ivermectin

Oral medications like Ivermectin may be recommended in more severe situations or when topical therapies are insufficient. Ivermectin is normally given as a single dose, followed by a second dose after one or two weeks. It successfully kills the mites.

3. Crotamiton Lotion:

Crotamiton lotion helps relieve itching and lessen the number of mites on the skin. This topical treatment should be used for a few days and is typically used two to three times daily.

4. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has been known for being both antifungal and antibacterial, making it an effective scabies treatment. To prevent skin sensitivity, dilute tea tree oil with carrier oil (such as coconut oil or olive oil). Apply the mixture liberally to the affected regions.

5. Neem Oil

Neem oil, which comes from the neem tree, naturally repels insects and is effective against scabies mites. Neem oil is applied to troubled regions after being blended with a carrier oil. Before removing it with water, let it sit for several hours.

6. Antihistamines and Calamine Lotion:

Calamine lotion can ease the severe itching brought on by scabies. Calamine lotion helps relieve skin irritation and discomfort by soothing the afflicted regions.

Always consult a dermatologist before using any medications since some components can trigger underlying skin issues.

