Sometimes, relationships continue not because of love, but because of comfort and routine. If you often wonder whether you’re truly in love or just used to someone’s presence, these signs will help you recognize the difference.

This really intense, life-changing stuff, addiction both a habit and getting in through the emotional pressure brought on by people from- as he put it- outside. Most people keep their relationships because they think they want to be with someone and not for love but due to this routine, nostalgia, shared memories and habits, getting together. Maybe they have ended, the fire might have died inside. Yet here are some telltale signs one could see indicating that he is staying in a relationship for all the wrong reasons.

Love or Habit? Signs You’re Dating for the Wrong Reasons

1. You are more afraid of being alone than losing the partner.

If you are scared at the thought of being single rather than losing your partner, that is a clear-lights sign that you're in trouble. Love shouldn't feel something to where breath was cut off instead, it must be fulfilling. Where one stays more often just to avoid being alone, everybody ends up disgruntled and more stagnant than emotional.

2. What You Miss is the Routine, Not the Person.

When you find yourself missing the way the mornings start now there used to be text messages, or the weekend rituals but not presence nor character of the partner, it already implies that the bond has become habitual. True connection goes beyond sharing activities.

3. More Silence than Communication

Healthy relationships found their means of answering honest communication. If such forced, shallow communications never see the light again, or better to leave unsaid than provoked might mean that emotional distance has already set in.

4. You Keep Hoping It Will Return to How It Was

It's like it's nostalgia instead of reality. Nostalgia is a sign you are holding on to the past at the cost of present reality: the present condition of the relationship. Love evolves, but habits keep people letting him run through the same repeating motions.

5. You Feel Really Drained Instead of Supported

Love should recharge you, not exhaust you. If you find yourself always feeling anxious, annoyed, and emotionally drained by your partner, then it probably means you are in a relationship that is more of a burden than a blessing.

6. Guilt or Moral Pressure in Staying

Some fetters are the sense that their significant others are owed a debt because of years spent together or sacrifices made, or perhaps emotional dependency, but guilt is not love; it is nothing more than a comfort trap disguised as commitment.

Relationships evolve but not all relationships are meant to stay for all ages. Staying out of habit with someone doesn¿t allow either of you to achieve true happiness. Ask yourself: Are you in love or just attached to the familiarity of being with that person? The answer may just set you free.