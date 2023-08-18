Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Refined carbohydrates to sweetened beverages: 7 things to avoid if you have Diabetes

    Learn to manage diabetes through wise food choices. Avoid sugary sweets, refined carbs, sweetened drinks, processed snacks, high-fat animal products, excessive fruits, and alcohol. Prioritize whole foods and consult experts for a balanced, blood sugar-friendly diet

    Refined carbohydrates to sweetened beverages: 7 things to avoid if you have Diabetes ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Managing diabetes involves making mindful choices about what you eat. A balanced diet plays a pivotal role in controlling blood sugar levels, promoting overall health, and reducing the risk of complications. If you have diabetes, certain foods can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, undermining your efforts to maintain stability. By identifying and avoiding these problematic foods, you can better regulate your glucose levels and enhance your quality of life.

    1. Sugary Sweets and Desserts
    Foods high in added sugars, such as candies, cakes, and pastries, can lead to sharp rises in blood sugar levels. These sugary treats lack essential nutrients and are rapidly absorbed, causing sudden glucose surges. Opt for sugar-free or naturally sweetened alternatives like fresh fruits or desserts made with sugar substitutes to satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your blood sugar control.

    2. Refined Carbohydrates
    Refined carbs, found in white bread, white rice, and sugary cereals, are stripped of their fiber and nutrients, causing a rapid increase in blood sugar after consumption. Choosing whole grains like whole wheat bread, brown rice, and oats can help stabilize blood sugar levels due to their higher fiber content and slower digestion.

    3. Sweetened Beverages
    Sodas, energy drinks, and sugary fruit juices are loaded with hidden sugars that can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. Even diet sodas and artificially sweetened beverages might have negative effects on insulin sensitivity. Opt for water, herbal tea, or sparkling water with a splash of citrus for a refreshing and blood sugar-friendly choice.

    4. Processed Snacks
    Most processed snacks, such as chips, pretzels, and packaged cookies, are high in unhealthy fats, refined carbs, and sodium. These factors can lead to unhealthy weight gain and blood sugar fluctuations. Instead, choose nutrient-dense snacks like raw nuts, seeds, Greek yogurt, or cut-up vegetables with hummus for sustained energy and better blood sugar control.

    5. High-Fat Animal Products
    Fatty cuts of red meat, full-fat dairy products, and deep-fried foods can contribute to insulin resistance and inflammation. These foods are rich in saturated and trans fats, which are detrimental to heart health as well. Opt for lean protein sources like poultry, fish, legumes, and low-fat dairy to support stable blood sugar levels and cardiovascular wellness.

    ALSO READ: Weight loss to skin health: 6 ways ash gourd transforms your health

    6. Excessive Fruit Consumption
    While fruits offer natural sugars and essential vitamins, consuming large quantities can cause blood sugar spikes. Focus on consuming whole fruits in moderation and choose options with a lower glycemic index, such as berries, cherries, and apples. Pairing fruits with protein or healthy fats can also mitigate their impact on blood sugar levels.

    7. Alcohol
    Alcohol consumption can disrupt blood sugar regulation, leading to unpredictable highs and lows. It's essential to consume alcohol in moderation and monitor its effects on your blood sugar. Opt for light or moderate drinking, and always pair alcoholic beverages with food to slow down their absorption.

    When managing diabetes, making informed dietary choices is paramount. By avoiding sugary sweets, refined carbs, sweetened beverages, processed snacks, high-fat animal products, excessive fruit consumption, and excessive alcohol intake, you can significantly improve your blood sugar control and overall well-being. Remember, working with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional can help you create a personalized diabetes management plan that aligns with your nutritional needs and goals. Prioritizing these dietary changes can empower you to take charge of your health and enjoy a balanced and fulfilling life despite diabetes.

    ALSO READ: Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS

     

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nile 7 revelations about Africa's iconic river ATG EAI

    Nile: 7 revelations about Africa's iconic river

    Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS LMA

    Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS

    Mastering money-saving: 5 smart shopping strategies for savvy consumers MIS

    Mastering money-saving: 5 smart shopping strategies for savvy consumers

    Arachnid allies: 6 fascinating spiders that make unexpected companions LMA EAI

    Arachnid allies: 6 fascinating spiders that make unexpected companions

    Craving delicious, healthy Corn and Spinach sandwich? Check out this detailed recipe ATG EAI

    Craving delicious, healthy Corn spinach sandwich? Check out this detailed recipe

    Recent Stories

    SS Rajamouli announces new release at Royal Albert Hall after 8 years of 'Baahubali The Beginning' ADC

    SS Rajamouli announces new release at Royal Albert Hall after 8 years of 'Baahubali The Beginning'

    Meet Prabal, the Made-in-India revolver that has over twice the range of other revolvers

    Meet Prabal, the Made-in-India revolver that has over twice the range of other revolvers

    Nile 7 revelations about Africa's iconic river ATG EAI

    Nile: 7 revelations about Africa's iconic river

    Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS LMA

    Is drinking raisin water a healthy choice? Know these 6 FACTS

    Himachal Pradesh government declares whole state as 'natural calamity affected area' AJR

    Himachal Pradesh govt declares whole state as 'natural calamity affected area'

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon