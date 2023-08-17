Weight loss to skin health: 6 ways ash gourd transforms your health

Lifestyle
Ash gourd, also known as winter melon or white pumpkin, is a lesser-known vegetable that offers a treasure trove of health benefits.
With its high water content and low calories, ash gourd is an excellent addition to weight management plans. It provides a sense of fullness while contributing minimal calories.
Ash gourd is a natural source of dietary fibre, promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation. Its mild laxative properties can help maintain regular bowel movements.
Research suggests that ash gourd may aid in stabilizing blood sugar levels, making it a potentially valuable addition for individuals with diabetes.
Rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, ash gourd can contribute to a strengthened immune system, helping your body fight off infections and illnesses.
The vitamins and minerals in ash gourd, including vitamin A and calcium, support healthy skin and hair. Its hydrating properties can also help maintain skin's natural glow.
The high water content in ash gourd helps keep you hydrated, particularly in hot weather. Adequate hydration is essential for overall health and well-being.
The potassium content in ash gourd contributes to maintaining healthy blood pressure levels, thereby supporting cardiovascular health.