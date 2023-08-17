Lifestyle

Weight loss to skin health: 6 ways ash gourd transforms your health

Ash gourd, also known as winter melon or white pumpkin, is a lesser-known vegetable that offers a treasure trove of health benefits.

Image credits: Freepik

Weight Management

With its high water content and low calories, ash gourd is an excellent addition to weight management plans. It provides a sense of fullness while contributing minimal calories.

Image credits: Freepik

Digestive Health

Ash gourd is a natural source of dietary fibre, promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation. Its mild laxative properties can help maintain regular bowel movements.

Image credits: Freepik

Blood Sugar Regulation

Research suggests that ash gourd may aid in stabilizing blood sugar levels, making it a potentially valuable addition for individuals with diabetes.

Image credits: Freepik

Immune Support

Rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, ash gourd can contribute to a strengthened immune system, helping your body fight off infections and illnesses.

Image credits: Freepik

Skin and Hair Health

The vitamins and minerals in ash gourd, including vitamin A and calcium, support healthy skin and hair. Its hydrating properties can also help maintain skin's natural glow.

Image credits: Freepik

Hydration

The high water content in ash gourd helps keep you hydrated, particularly in hot weather. Adequate hydration is essential for overall health and well-being.

Image credits: Freepik

Heart Health

The potassium content in ash gourd contributes to maintaining healthy blood pressure levels, thereby supporting cardiovascular health.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One