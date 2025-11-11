Lifestyle change can reduce cancer risk, as we've discussed. Let's simplify cancer-causing lifestyles to diet, exercise, weight, and habits.

Yes! We have been speaking about lifestyle modification to prevent cancer and we all know it can affect cancer incidence. When discussing lifestyles that affect cancer, let us simplify them into Diet, Physical Activity, Body Weight, and Habits.

What causes cancer (tumorigenesis)?

· Exogenous Factors: Diet, Physical Activity, Tobacco, Alcohol

· Endogenous Factors: Genetic Mutation, Hormonal, and Metabolic Factors

· Environmental Factors: Radiation, viruses, Environmental carcinogens, Stress

Just by classifying the causative agents, we are halfway through understanding how to prevent cancers.

How to prevent Cancer?

Small lifestyle changes can have a huge impact on cancer prevention.

Obesity is a closely related measure of Diet and Physical Activity. ABMI > 25 is a risk factor for several cancers. Obesity increases endogenous hormones and hence increases the chances of cancers like the endometrium and Breast.

Increasing physical activity and hence increasing body metabolism decreases the chances of approximately 15 types of cancer. Common cancers that can be controlled by modifying diet and increasing physical activity include breast, Endometrial, Prostate, Colorectal, and Lymphoma.

Decreasing, also stopping tobacco and alcohol, can decrease the chances of several cancers, including Oral Cavity cancers, Laryngeal (Voice box) cancers and Lung Cancers.

Some of the cancer-causing viruses, like HPV and Hepatitis, can be prevented by vaccination.

Screen-detected cancers can be prevented by cancer screening. Cancer screening can be a part of lifestyle modifications to prevent cancer.

Maintain a balanced diet and limit your intake of processed meat. Intake of smoked and charred meat also increases cancer, and such preventions will be useful lifestyle modifications.

A stress-free life is everybody’s dream. Chronic stress can decrease the body's immunity - its ability to fight cancer cells. We have to find ways to lead a stress-free life.

Cancer has a complex etiopathogenesis. The causation is multifactorial. Lifestyle modifications break the vicious cycle in cancer genetics and have big advantages. These changes can prevent or delay cancer incidence and thereby prolong life.

- Dr. Karthik K S, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore