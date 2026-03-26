There's a lot of confusion about the Ram Navami 2026 date. Is it on March 26 or 27? Since the Navami tithi falls on both days, people are unsure when to celebrate. We break down the correct date, the auspicious madhyahna muhurat, puja rituals, and fasting rules for you.

Ram Navami 2026 Date & Shubh Muhurat: A lot of people are confused about the date for Ram Navami in 2026. Everyone wants to know if they should celebrate it on March 26 or March 27. Ram Navami is a major Hindu festival, celebrated with great devotion across the country as the birthday of Lord Ram. Like every year, there's a lot of excitement among devotees, but the correct date for 2026 is causing some confusion.

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If you're also wondering which day is better for the puja since the 2026 Ram Navami tithi falls on both March 26 and 27, we're here to clear things up. Let's look at the right date, auspicious timings, and the rules for puja and fasting. Just so you know, some people are celebrating today, March 26, while others will celebrate tomorrow, March 27, based on the udaya tithi.

When is Ram Navami 2026: March 26 or 27? (Ram Navami 2026 Date)

This year, the Navami tithi begins at 11:48 AM on March 26 and will last until 10:06 AM on March 27. This raises the question: on which day should we celebrate? According to astrological beliefs, Lord Ram was born during the madhyahna kaal (midday period). This makes the midday time on March 26 more significant. Experts suggest that for people leading a family life (grihastha), celebrating Ram Navami on March 26 will be more auspicious. At the same time, based on the udayatithi principle, Ram Navami can also be celebrated on March 27, a practice mainly followed by the Vaishnava tradition.

What is the Auspicious Time for Ram Navami Puja? (Ram Navami 2026 Puja Shubh Muhurat)

The most important time for puja on Ram Navami is the madhyahna kaal. For the puja on March 26, the auspicious timings are:

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM.

11:13 AM to 1:41 PM. Lord Ram's Birth Time: Approximately 12:27 PM. This is considered the best time for Ram Navami puja, aarti, and for breaking the fast.

How to Perform Ram Navami Puja at Home? (Ram Navami Puja Vidhi)

If you want to perform the Ram Navami puja at home, you can follow these simple steps:

Wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

Clean your puja area and place an idol or picture of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman.

Light a lamp (diya) and offer flowers, incense, and naivedya (food offerings).

Read the Ramcharitmanas or the Ramayana.

Finally, perform the aarti and distribute the prasad.

Doing charity on this day is also very important, so make sure to help those in need.

What to Eat and What to Avoid During Ram Navami Fast? (Ram Navami Vrat Niyam)

For those who are fasting, it's important to know the dietary rules:

What you can eat: Fruits, milk, yogurt, sabudana (sago), kuttu/singhara flour (buckwheat/water chestnut flour), and sendha namak (rock salt).

Fruits, milk, yogurt, sabudana (sago), kuttu/singhara flour (buckwheat/water chestnut flour), and sendha namak (rock salt). What you should not eat: Wheat, rice, lentils, onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol.

Wheat, rice, lentils, onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol. Some people observe a nirjala vrat (fasting without water), while many others have a fruit-based diet. You can choose based on your own capacity.

What Things Should Be Avoided on Ram Navami Day?

On this holy day, it's not just about food; your behaviour should also be pure. Stay away from anger and negative thoughts. Do not speak harshly to anyone. Avoid fried and heavy food. Maintain an atmosphere of devotion and peace throughout the day.

Which Mantras Can Give Special Blessings on Ram Navami? (Ram Navami Mantra)

Chanting mantras on Ram Navami helps calm the mind and brings positive energy. You can chant these mantras: