PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on Ram Navami, praying for the nation's well-being and a 'Viksit' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also extended wishes to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of Ram Navami and prayed for the well-being of all, expressing hope that the blessings of Lord Ram would guide the nation towards the goal of a 'Viksit' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My fellow countrymen across the nation, unlimited best wishes on the occasion of Ram Navami. From the life of Maryada Purushottam, filled with sacrifice, austerity, and restraint, we draw inspiration to confront every situation with our full strength. His ideals will continue to guide not only the people of India but all of humanity for eternity. My wish is that by the grace of Lord Ram, the welfare of all may be ensured, paving the way for the fulfilment of our resolve for a Vikshit and Aatma-nirbhar Bharat." देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को रामनवमी की असीम शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तप और संयम से भरे मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम के जीवन से हमें हर परिस्थिति का पूरे सामर्थ्य से सामना करने की प्रेरणा मिलती है। उनके आदर्श अनंतकाल तक भारतवासियों के साथ-साथ संपूर्ण मानवता के पथ-प्रदर्शक बने रहेंगे। मेरी कामना… pic.twitter.com/nOQzwTpfRi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2026

President, Vice-President extend wishes

President Droupadi Murmu also took to social media to wish citizens, highlighting the festival as a source of moral guidance. सभी देशवासियों को रामनवमी के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! यह त्योहार हमें न्याय,कर्तव्य और सदाचार के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम के जीवन से त्याग, समरसता और आदर्श जीवन-मूल्यों का अनमोल संदेश मिलता है। आइए, उनके आदर्शों को आत्मसात करते… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 26, 2026

"Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Ram Navami! This festival inspires us to tread the path of justice, duty, and righteousness. From the life of the epitome of propriety, Lord Shri Ram, we receive the invaluable message of sacrifice, harmony, and ideal life values. Let us, by internalising his ideals, work together to build a prosperous, just, and developed India in keeping with the vision of Ram Rajya," she wrote on X.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan described Lord Ram as the "supreme ideal of truth and unwavering propriety." मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री राम के जन्मोत्सव, 'रामनवमी' के इस पावन एवं गौरवशाली अवसर पर समस्‍त देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएं ! धैर्य, त्‍याग और न्‍यायप्रियता के प्रतीक भगवान राम का जीवन संपूर्ण मानवता के लिए न्याय, सत्य और अटूट मर्यादा का सर्वोच्च आदर्श है।… pic.twitter.com/f2pgSsai3r — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) March 26, 2026

"On this sacred and glorious occasion of the birth anniversary of the epitome of righteousness, Lord Shri Ram, the festival of 'Ram Navami', heartfelt congratulations and infinite best wishes to all fellow countrymen! The life of Lord Ram, the symbol of patience, sacrifice, and devotion to justice, stands as the supreme ideal of justice, truth, and unwavering propriety for all humanity. His ideals will continue to inspire us to march forward on the path of social harmony, ethical conduct, and public service for ages to come," he wrote on X.

He further added, "May the grace of Lord Shri Ram ensure the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, the complete eradication of injustice, arrogance, and unrest from society, the creation of a better society, and the continuous progress of our nation on the path of advancement--this is the auspicious wish!"

About Ram Navami and Navratri Festival

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification.

(ANI)