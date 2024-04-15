Ram Navami 2024: The 6 avatars of Lord Vishnu before incarnation to Rama

This year Ram Navami falls on April 17, 2024, and here are 6 avatars of Lord Vishnu before his incarnation to Rama.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. It falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month of the Hindu lunar calendar, which typically corresponds to March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Lord Rama is considered an incarnation (avatar) of the Hindu god Vishnu and is revered for his righteousness, courage, compassion, and devotion to duty. His life and teachings are documented in the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana, which narrates his journey, trials, and triumphs.

This year Ram Navami falls on April 17, 2024, here are 6 avatars of Lord Vishnu before his incarnation to Rama.

Lord Rama is considered to be the 7th incarnation of Lord Vishnu in 10 incarnations. Before Lord Rama, Lord Vishnu's avatars are Matsya (fish), Kurma (tortoise), Varaha (boar), Narasimha (man and lion), Vamana (dwarf), and Parshurama while later as Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki (to be incarnate).

In some regions, particularly in northern India, Ram Navami is celebrated with grand processions called "Ram Navami Rathayatras," where idols or images of Lord Rama, his consort Sita, his brother Lakshmana, and his devotee Hanuman are taken out in ornately decorated chariots. These processions are accompanied by singing, dancing, and chanting of hymns, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Ram Navami is not only a celebration of the birth of Lord Rama but also an occasion for devotees to reflect on his teachings and ideals, and to renew their commitment to righteousness, truth, and dharma (righteous duty). It is a time for spiritual renewal, community bonding, and joyous festivities among Hindus worldwide.