Raksha Bandhan Special: Sweet Recipes for Rakhi Celebrating Sibling Love
This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the sweetness of sibling love with delightful homemade treats that speak from the heart. From traditional favorites to modern twists, these Rakhi special recipes are pure joy wrapped in sugar and memories.
Raksha Bandhan is not all about tying up a rakhi-it is about sharing memories and lapses of laughter along with sweets. This beautiful occasion puts on warmth and flavor to an already cherished festival by traditional Indian mithai making it truly unforgettable. Whether cooking for a sibling or preparing a treat together with one, these sweets are perfect for spreading joy around.
1. Chocolate Barfi
The barfi made in chocolate flavors is a heavenly choice for a fusion-loving sibling. It's a modern adaptation of the typical barfi with the addition of milk powder, cocoa, and ghee in making a heavy-fudgified piece of treat.
Ingredients:
1 cup milk powder.
½ cup sugar.
2 tbsp cocoa powder.
¼ cup ghee.
Tip: Add chopped almonds or pistachios for extra crunch.
2. Coconut Ladoo Andhra Style
This is another ladoo that is very typical to regions, where it is made of fresh grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. The naturally sweetened ladoo is also aromatic enough to be eaten for a somewhat rustic Rakhi celebration.
Ingredients:
2 cups grated coconut.
1 cup jaggery.
½ tsp cardamom powder.
Tip: Cook till thickened and can form soft balls.
3. Kheer of Malai Gulab
Handsome as desserts go this caresses richness on the one side in malai (cream) and fragrant floral fragrance by rose. It's a creamy rice pudding-in-it-hugged-a-bowl-position.
Ingredients:
1 cup basmatic rice.
4 cups milk.
½ cup sugar.
Rose essence and petals.
Malai or cream.
Tip: Chill before serving for a refreshing twist.
4. No-bake cheesecakes
Contemporary Rakhi style could also mean a no-bake cheesecake. Simple enough with crunchy biscuit bases and a creamy filling, it is a very easy preparation that would appeal to the masses.
Ingredients:
Crushed digestive biscuits.
Melted butter.
Cream cheese.
Condensed milk.
Vanilla essence.
Tip: Top with seasonal fruits or chocolate shavings.